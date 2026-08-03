Two nations withdraw support for FIFA’s Gianni Infantino as scathing statement issued
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Two nations withdraw support for FIFA’s Gianni Infantino as scathing statement issued

'Failing to put the ⁠best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept,' a statement from the Welsh FA said

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Sport

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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