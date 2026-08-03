Two nations withdraw support for FIFA’s Gianni Infantino as scathing statement issued

FIFA President Gianni Infantino seems to have lost the confidence of many after his controversial World Cup plans - which he has now abandoned.

A few days ago, it was revealed that the FIFA President, whose re-election is under question, had officially abandoned his controversial proposal to sell a 20% stake in World Cup commercial operations to private equity investors. Although UEFA welcome the abandonment, their scathing statement was no way in support of Infantino's leadership, with the official governing body of association football in England, the FA, and the Welsh FA supporting the statement.

“We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account," the lengthy UEFA statement said.

UEFA said they would be 'working with its associations and in close cooperation with other confederations' to make sure this never happens again.

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UEFA says they have 'lost confidence' in the FIFA president (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA’s confidence but also that of many other members of the football family," they later added, calling the deal a 'shabby, back room, opaque deal'.

An FA spokesperson echoed UEFA's 'loss of confidence, as they added: “We fully support UEFA’s position," and called for a 'full and robust review of FIFA’s leadership and governance, to ensure that the global game is run transparently'.

In another statement, the Welsh FA said that Infantino had also 'lost the confidence' of the Football Association of Wales.

“The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms ‌its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027–2031 term," the statement began.

“The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr. Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

“Failing to put the ⁠best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept.”

The FIFA presidential election is due to take place during the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18 next year (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

FIFA has not yet responded to the statement from the Welsh FA.

UNILAD has contacted FIFA for comment.

When announcing the abandonment of the controversial plans, in an official statement obtained by Sky News, Infantino confirmed that he had ' listened carefully to all the views' and acknowledged the divisions it had created.

“Our purpose has always been—and will always be—to unite and improve. As a result, this proposal will not proceed," he said.

Infantino has been in his position since taking over from Sepp Blatter in 2016. In April, before the World Cup it was said that he would be seeking re-election for the 2027-31 term, although his future is now under question.

He could now face a credible opponent in the March 2027 presidential election, whilst FIFA rules also provide a possible route towards a vote of no confidence.

The election is due to take place in Morocco. It was previously reported that the current FIFA President had secured more than 200 letters of support for his re-election campaign, although these can be withdrawn.



