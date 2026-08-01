How Gianni Infantino could lose FIFA presidency as UEFA declares it's 'lost confidence' in his leadership
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How Gianni Infantino could lose FIFA presidency as UEFA declares it's 'lost confidence' in his leadership

A failed FIFA power play has left Infantino facing his toughest political battle yet.

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Pool

Topics: World Cup, Football

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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