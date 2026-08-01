How Gianni Infantino could lose FIFA presidency as UEFA declares it's 'lost confidence' in his leadership

Gianni Infantino’s position at the top of FIFA has been thrown into doubt after UEFA launched a blistering attack on his leadership.

The FIFA president had appeared on course to secure another term without serious opposition, having led world football’s governing body since succeeding Sepp Blatter in 2016.

Although Infantino had quite the sense of control, it soon began to unravel after details emerged of a proposal to sell a 20 percent stake in a new commercial subsidiary that would oversee some of FIFA’s most valuable assets — as reported by outlets like Reuters.

The plan sparked fierce resistance from governing bodies across Europe, Asia and North America, with UEFA’s 55 member associations even supporting a boycott of FIFA competitions.

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Infantino ultimately abandoned the proposal, but the U-turn has done little to settle the crisis surrounding his future.

UEFA says the current FIFA leadership has lost its confidence in Mr Infantino (Carl Recine/Staff/Getty Images)

Instead, he could now face a credible opponent in the March 2027 presidential election, whilst FIFA rules also provide a possible route towards a vote of no confidence.

As noted by ESPN, a total of 43 member associations would reportedly be needed to trigger such a vote, although removing Infantino would still be far from straightforward. That’s because his opponents would need to find a candidate capable of winning support beyond Europe, with anyone intending to stand required to declare by November 18.

The election is due to take place during the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18 next year.

Infantino had reportedly secured more than 200 letters of support for his re-election campaign, but those endorsements can be easily withdrawn. European officials are now understood to be considering possible challengers, with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly favoured by some, as The Guardian pointed out.

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani and Asian Football Confederation president Salman al-Khalifa have also been named as potential candidates.

Whichever potential candidate would be in the running, Infantino seems more likely to be on borrowed time. Talking about UEFA’s response, Sky News sports correspondent Rob Harris added: “What UEFA are effectively saying today is he should not be re-elected, and they're trying to find potentially another candidate to replace him…Gianni Infantino's presidency is looking very much in jeopardy.”

Infantino’s big controversy effectively centred on FIFA Forward Enterprise: a proposed commercial company that would have controlled broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals, ticketing and hospitality for the World Cup and other FIFA competitions.

Victor Montagliani has been named among Infantino’s possible presidential challengers (Omar Vega/Stringer/Getty Images)

FIFA hoped to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a minority stake to private investors, whilst offering each of its 211 member associations an immediate $20 million payment.

However, UEFA condemned the process behind the proposal and said FIFA’s leadership had failed to provide proper transparency or consultation.

Its statement read: “The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA’s confidence, but also that of many other members of the football family”

UEFA added: “We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game.”

The organisation said a ‘thorough and fundamental’ review should now take place, adding that no option should be removed from consideration.

Infantino confirmed the plan had been dropped after the scale of the opposition made it increasingly difficult to continue.

He said: “Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place”

Also according to Reuters, FIFA and Infantino later declined to comment on UEFA’s statement.