Crypto expert explains how Nancy Guthrie's bitcoin ransom demand could still crack kidnapping case
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Crypto expert explains how Nancy Guthrie's bitcoin ransom demand could still crack kidnapping case

Nancy Guthrie has not been seen or heard from for six months

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Cryptocurrency, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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