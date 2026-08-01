Crypto expert explains how Nancy Guthrie's bitcoin ransom demand could still crack kidnapping case

An expert in cryptocurrency has explained how a previous bitcoin ransom demand could provide 'valuable' evidence in their search for Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy, the daughter of TV presenter Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31 after she allegedly abducted from her own home.

In February, it was reported a Bitcoin deposit was made into an account related to a ransom note, a wallet that has since remained dormant.

Despite that, Bezalel Eithan Raviv, the CEO and founder of Lionsgate Network, told Page Six that it could still provide much-needed evidence.

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The cryptocurrency expert told the outlet: "An unused wallet can still be valuable. Investigators examine whether the address has any relationship to other known wallets, whether it appears in previous criminal investigations, darknet activity, scam infrastructure, or blockchain clustering databases.

"This illustrates one of the biggest strengths of blockchain intelligence. The value often lies in the relationships between wallets, infrastructure, and actors, not simply in the movement of funds."

The expert continued: "In modern investigations, a cryptocurrency wallet is only one artifact among many. The timing of the demand, the wording, the delivery method, the infrastructure used to communicate it, and the broader behavioral pattern often provide more intelligence than the wallet itself."

A crypto expert has been speaking about how Bitcoin could provide much-needed evidence (Instagram/@savannahguthrie)

Raviv went on to suggest that an unused wallet as seen here could suggest it was used as a form of communication in the form of ransom notes.

He added to Page Six: "A wallet that remains completely unused may indicate that it was generated solely for a single communication, that the sender anticipated payment through another mechanism, or that the demand itself was never intended to reach the payment stage.

"The absence of activity is itself a data point, although it should never be interpreted in isolation."

The expert concluded by saying that despite their being a lack of activity on the account, investigators working on the case can 'absolutely' gather more information that could provide much-needed answers for Nancy's family.

“Digital investigations extend far beyond blockchain transactions,” he added.

“Investigators analyze how the address was generated, the devices or services used to create it, whether it appears elsewhere online, associated metadata, communication channels, linguistic characteristics, timestamps, and operational security mistakes made by whoever distributed it.”

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

It comes after the FBI released details of a ransom note claiming Nancy had died.

The note, which was sent by an unknown writer who officials believe was holding Nancy captive, stated: "We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition.

"We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related.

"She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry."

NBC News presenter Savannah has since spoken out following the FBI's release of the ransom notes in the hope of new information coming to light.