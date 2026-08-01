Statement in full as Netflix star Nims Purja dies following avalanche

Netflix star Nimal Purja has died aged 43 after an avalanche in Pakistan earlier this week, it has been confirmed.

Elite Exped, which Purja co-founded, sadly confirmed the world-renowned climber from Nepal had lost his life.

Their statement read: "Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive.

"Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Our deepest thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones.

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"No words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they grieve."

Nimal Purja was just 43 (Instagram/@nimsdai)

The statement continued: "The world has lost one of mountaineering's greatest climbers; a leader who inspired millions through his courage, humility and unwavering belief that human potential is far greater than we often imagine. "More than his extraordinary achievements, he wanted to show the world what was possible when you dared to dream bigger, believed in yourself and refused to accept limitations. Through his actions, he inspired millions of people to believe that they, too, could achieve more than they ever thought possible.

"His vision, leadership and determination built Elite Exped, Nimsdai Foundation, Skydive Nimsdai and Nimsdai Store into what they are today.

"His legacy will live on in the countless lives he changed and the people he inspired to climb their own mountains.

The mountaineer has tragically died (Instagram/@nimsdai)

"We also extend our sincere gratitude to the search and rescue teams and everyone who supported the response under incredibly difficult circumstances.

"Out of respect for all the families involved, we will not be making any further comment beyond information confirmed by the relevant authorities.

"Nims, and to all those who lost their lives. You will never be forgotten; your spirit, your purpose and your legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."

Purja featured in the 2021 Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, as he became known across the world for his intense climbs.

The mountaineer was leading a group of ten people for an expedition up Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, when the avalanche struck on Thursday (July 30).

Two bodies were recovered by a search and rescue team in Pakistan.