Statement in full as Netflix star Nims Purja dies following avalanche
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Statement in full as Netflix star Nims Purja dies following avalanche

Nims Purja was reported missing earlier this week

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/nimsdai

Topics: Netflix, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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