'Explosive' diarrhea-causing parasite infects more than 10,000 people in US state

An 'explosive' parasite outbreak is surging in one state as health officials warn of a growing nationwide spread.

More than 18,000 confirmed and suspected Cyclospora cases have now been reported across 45 states, making it the largest outbreak of the parasite in US history, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But health officials have now issued a warning about one state in particular, where cases of the infection have shot up to a total of 10,700.

Michigan has recorded more than twice as many cases as the second hardest-hit state, Ohio, which has reported around 4,000 confirmed infections.

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And health experts are now urging residents to thoroughly wash and trim certain types of produce before eating them, with the majority of cases being diagnosed in and around Detroit.

While Michigan health officials have yet to identify the specific source of the state's outbreak, federal investigators have linked Cyclospora cases elsewhere in the US to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms, and sold through Taco Bell and other retailers.

Shredded iceburg lettuce is thought to be the root cause of the outbreak. (Getty Stock Images)

The CDC has reported that in a typical year, Michigan records around just 50 cases of the parasite infection.

Symptoms of Cyclospora infection

The US Food and Drug Administration says the infection spreads through food or water contaminated with feces, and can result in 'severe complications' if not treated properly.

In a statement, they wrote: "Most people infected with Cyclospora develop diarrhea, with frequent, bowel movements.

"Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue."

They added: "Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms. If not treated, the illness may lead to dehydration and severe complications that may require higher levels of care."

What has Taco Bell said about the outbreak?

In a statement last month, the fast food chain announced it had removed the 'potentially impacted lettuce' in selected states 'out of an abundance of caution'.

Speaking on Thursday, July 16, it continued: "The affected ingredient from our supplier is being indefinitely removed from our supply chain nationwide and will be replaced within 24 hours in select states.

Taco Bell has issued a statement. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"While no official advisory has been issued, we believe public health is a shared responsibility among restaurants, their suppliers, and authorities, and we are proud to have consistently acted quickly and proactively to protect our guests.

"Taco Bell has taken precautionary action, and we encourage all relevant restaurants, retailers, and foodservice operators to do the same."

A woman hospitalized with cyclosporiasis following a Taco Bell meal has spoken out about her severe symptoms in recent days.

Her diagnosis came off the back of '30-40' toilet trips a day.

Speaking with CBS News Detroit, Ella-Salone Jones said: "They won't let me go home because I can't hold anything. I have Stage 5 kidney disease, and if my kidneys dry up, I can pass."

UNILAD has previously contacted Taco Bell for comment.