Former Trump food safety official issues ‘catastrophic’ warning over US parasite outbreak
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Former Trump food safety official issues ‘catastrophic’ warning over US parasite outbreak

Some Taco Bell customers have been affected by the outbreak after eating contaminated lettuce

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Taco Bell, US News, Food and Drink, Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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