Scientists finally find 20-foot great white 'Big Rose' believed to be one of the biggest
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Scientists finally find 20-foot great white 'Big Rose' believed to be one of the biggest

Big Rose was discovered last year by Dr Neil Hammerschlag, who is on a mission to find her again

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Topics: Shark, Animals, Science

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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