Researchers tailing a mysterious population of huge sharks for science believe they've found the biggest girl in the region, known as 'Big Rose'.

Weighing at approximately three-tons, Rose is thought to be one of the largest sharks in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The expedition was led by shark researcher Dr Neil Hammerschlag who discovered her in the waters last year and in his latest episode of Discovery's Shark Week: Invasion of the Mega Sharks, today (July 26), he can be seen attempting to find and tag her to keep an eye on her movements.

What they found, however, was a lot more than the team had bargained for, and Rose wasn't coming out of the watery depths easily.

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The researchers took their search boat to Mud Island, which was the last place Big Rose had been seen around other smaller sharks, such as10-foot great whites.

But catching a shark isn't easy, and the bait needs to be a lot bigger.

So, got up and close, with several sharks emerging to close into the boat.

The team were on the hunt for 'Big Rose' (Discovery Channel)

With three measuring more than 14 feet and a 16-foot female known as Sweetheart, it seemed like Big Rose wasn't going to appear, but once Hammerschlag had finished tagging the visible sharks, new insight into their movements proved to be the key to finding her.

The never next morning it appeared that the sharks had moved to the other side of the island, but after following them to their location, no sharks would emerge.

Using a big slab of bluefin tuna to entice them, a gigantic figure could be seen in the murky waters, as Shark Week expert and attack survivor Paul de Gelder climbed inside a cage and dropped down 50 feet to the ocean floor for a better look.

While he couldn't be sure it was Big Rose, what he did know was it was just as big.

So, the team went on to drop another slab of fish as bait, but this time higher to the surface and bid their time.

Soon, she finally made an appearance, sporting the famous rose-like marking on her dorsal fin that inspired her name.

Oh, they found her alright (Discovery Channel)

Big Rose measured approximately 20 feet from nose to tail and is estimated to be more than 50 years old, which means she's one of the oldest in the waters.

While they weren't able to catch a closer look to tag her, they did figure out that she was likely pregnant due to her ginormous width and later gave.

However, with shark sightings rising in the area, but seemingly hiding deep underwater, there have been theories that there is a secret lair for the mammals that researchers just can find.

While Big Rose certainly is one of the largest sharks, she's not quite the biggest.





Deep Blue is a female great white shark that holds the title, also measuring 20-foot or larger, and is approximately the same age as Rose.

She was first seen in Mexico by researcher Mauricio Hoyos Padilla, and was also seen on Shark Week.

Considered to be non-aggressive to humans, sharks or dolphins, you'd probably like to meet her, but I wouldn't recommend searching for a giant shark, no matter their temperament.