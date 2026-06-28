Ever wondered what the inside of a great white shark's mouth looks like? Well, a viral YouTube video has confirmed it's as terrifying as you'd expect.

Despite that, the footage uploaded by Carlos Gauna, known as The Malibu Artist, on YouTube last month is truly remarkable after he ventured out in a kayak in South California.

The marine wildlife photographer was exploring the seas in late April with an underwater camera attached, which captured a lot of marine wildlife.

But during one part of the video, you can see a great white shark fast approaching, to the point where it trailed the camera by just ten feet.

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While that shot provided a remarkable picture to the scale of these sharks, the next moment was something Carlos could never have predicted.

You see, the experienced photographer is pretty familiar with sharks, but he told KTLA that he'd never seen anything like this.

"I’ve been around them a lot,” he told the outlet. “They don’t normally come at you like that.”

What happened next was a lot of chomping, a lot of crunching, a lot of teeth, and the camera even inside the shark's mouth at one point.

"Was she there? She's there…" Carlos said. "Holy cow, did she bite it?"

The shark enthusiast went on to say he felt a tug when the shark decided to gobble up the camera for a brief few seconds.

"You know, for the most part, the white sharks, especially here in Southern California, don't really want anything to do with us," he said.

"I see swimmers, surfers, people around white sharks all the time."

Carlos explained in the video that the shark was about seven to eight feet long, but was thankfully not interested in eating the camera.

To be honest, it's pretty remarkable the camera came out unscathed from the whole incident.

Yep, that's the mouth of a great white shark (YouTube/@TheMalibuArtist)

Recalling the staggering moment to KTLA and the set up he works with on the seas, Carlos added: "It depends on the day, but I typically like to have three cameras going, an aerial drone, and a couple cameras on the kayak and maybe even one on my person sometimes.

"Not knowing where the shark is, and I look back, and the shadow of the shark is right there. By the time I got comms with him, all I can hear is my buddy yelling, ‘He got the camera! He got the camera!’”

The videographer went on to say despite all his years of experience, he's never see anything like that before.

"There was a lot of bait in the water that day, a lot of sea lion activity,” the YouTuber went on to say. “Perfect situation for an encounter like that.”