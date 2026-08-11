Retired Marine and firefighter left with ‘severe brain damage’ after eating oysters during family dinner
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Retired Marine and firefighter left with ‘severe brain damage’ after eating oysters during family dinner

Joe Belgio, a Marine Corps veteran and firefighter, remains hospitalized with life-changing health implications

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: ABC7

Topics: Food and Drink, Health, US News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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