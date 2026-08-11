Retired Marine and firefighter left with ‘severe brain damage’ after eating oysters during family dinner

A man was left with ‘severe brain damage’ after eating contaminated raw oysters, a lawsuit filed on his behalf has claimed.

Joe Belgio, a retired Marine and firefighter, remains in hospital more than a year after suffering health complications after the family meal.

According to the lawsuit, Belgio, 44, became severely ill after eating contaminated raw oysters in June 2025.

His fiancée Melanie Stayer said they had been celebrating with family at a Gibsons Steakhouse in Oak Brook. Their daughter was five months old at the time.

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Scott O’Sullivan, one of Belgio’s attorneys, said his client’s health deteriorated rapidly.

“He ended up getting very, very ill and resulting in cardiac arrests where he lost consciousness and oxygen for at least eight minutes and was revived by this very fire department, and has been in the hospital ever since,” O’Sullivan told ABC 7 Chicago.

Joe Belgio remains in hospital (CBS Chicago)

According to the lawsuit, Belgio was screened for bacteria and doctors identified several pathogens that attorneys say are associated with shellfish contamination.

Attorneys allege that this left Belgio with severe, long-term ailments.

Gibsons says there is no evidence they were responsible for Belgio's health issues.

O'Sullivan said: “He is most likely bedridden for the rest of his life. He is extremely brain damaged, with very little cognitive capacity and will need care for the rest of his life."

Belgio, a Marine Corps veteran, is now 'confined to a bed at Hines VA Hospital, facing severe cognitive deficits and requiring lifelong, around-the-clock care,' according to his lawyer, Karen Arenas, who spoke with FOX 32 Chicago.

"We are seeking accountability," Arenas said.

Speaking to the same news outlet, Melanie Stayer said: "I just want to make the best of what's happened, and I want my daughter to understand that her father is a fighter, in whichever form that comes."

Joe Belgio was out for a casual family meal (CBS Chicago)

She opened up about the impact of Belgio’s impairments in a separate interview with ABC 7 Chicago. “He’s one of the rarest people you will ever meet in your life. He was a God-fearing man. Success to him was having a family.

“I want people to be aware that this could happen to anyone. This was a casual day with a casual man at a restaurant that he wanted to celebrate life with his family and life can change so quickly.

"This is a man who deployed. He ran into burning buildings, and you thought he was out of the line of fire, and really, he wasn't.”

A spokesperson for Gibsons Oak Brook disputed the allegations, telling the news outlet: "There have been no other reported cases of illness. Based on the facts and our internal investigation, there is no evidence to suggest that our establishment caused his health condition. We are confident that a fair and thorough legal process will agree with this conclusion."

UNILAD has approached Gibsons Oak Brook for further comment.

The lawsuit also lists Supreme Lobster and Seafood Company as a defendant. UNILAD has approached the company for comment.