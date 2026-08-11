Death row inmates' final meal orders confirmed ahead of triple execution

The final meal orders of two death row inmates who are scheduled to be put to death have been revealed ahead of a triple execution this week.

For only the second time in US history, three executions are set to take place on the same day, across three different states, on Thursday (August 13).

Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez has spent nearly two decades on death row and is now set to be executed following the 2003 murder of his girlfriend, Olimpia Fisher.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has explained that the killer will eat at exactly 5pm tomorrow (August 12), before facing the lethal injection the following day.

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Death row inmates in the state are set a $25 dollar budget for their last supper, and any request requires approval from the prison warden.

Cuesta-Rodriguez's final meal order confirmed

Speaking with UNILAD, chief of communications at the corrections department, Kay Thompson, revealed that Cuesta-Rodriguez's final meal will be made up of a cuban sandwich, rocky road ice cream, doughnuts, and a bottle of water.

Cuesta-Rodriguez was sentenced to death after shooting Fisher, 33, in the eyes during a fight.

Her daughter, Katya Wallis, witnessed the fatal gunshot when she was just 18 and five months pregnant.

The 70-year-old has ordered a cuban sandwich for his final meal. (Getty Stock Images)

Anthony Darrell Dugard Hines is also scheduled to be put to death in Tennessee on Thursday, after the 1985 murder of motel housekeeper Katherine Jenkins.

Prosecutors found that the 66-year-old had fatally stabbed 54-year-old Jenkins multiple times while robbing the premises, and stole approximately $100 from her during the fatal attack.

Hines was found guilty of the 1985 murder and sentenced to death. (Tennessee Department of Correction)

His death row meal, confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Corrections to UNILAD, will comprise of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, fries, biscuits, a chicken sandwich, chocolate chip cake, and a sweet tea.

Hines has requested fried chicken as part of his final meal. (Getty Stock Images)

'It's time for me to pay'

Cuesta-Rodriguez, who is now 70-years-old, spoke about his regret during the hearing, as he read from a statement.

"I know that nothing I say will be enough to erase your pain, to offer some kind of comfort or get her back," he noted.

The murderer added: "But I do want to tell you that I regret it and I am truly remorseful from the bottom of my heart. My time has come, and I want to leave, and I want to leave in peace.

The killer's final meal request includes a bottle of water. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

"And if I am forgiven some day, well, I will be forgiven. But it’s time for me to pay for what I did."

Speaking at the killer's clemency hearing, she noted that Cuesta-Rodriguez could have helped to her mom, but chose to shoot her again instead.

Wallis said: "Carlos chose to take my mother’s life. He didn’t just hurt her. He hurt all of us who knew her, who loved her, who needed her.

"He took a great person who did not deserve to die."

Historic triple execution

But the 70-year-old and the 66-year-old aren't the only people to be executed on August 13.

He is one of three inmates to be executed on Thursday (August 13). (Getty Stock Images)

Killer Jeremy Williams, 41, will also die via lethal injection on Thursday.

UNILAD have reached out to the Alabama Department of Correction for his final meal request.

Most popular death row meal requests

A study by Cornell University found that fried food tops the list of the most requested final meals by death row inmates.

Be it seafood, chicken, or fries, it was typically fast food dishes that frequently made the cut.

This often includes meals like Kentucky Fried Chicken or Burger King, milkshakes, and ice cream.

As for their drink request, alcohol is mostly banned for death row prisoners, so sodas make a common appearance.

Infamous death row meals

Victor Feguer

Can you even class Feguer's request as a ‘meal’? (Iowa Police)

Feguer kidnapped and killed Dr Edward Bartels in July 1960. The doctor's body was later found in an Illinois cornfield with a single gunshot to the head.

Feguer was convicted of federal kidnapping and murder and executed by hanging at the Iowa State Penitentiary on 15 March, 1963.

For his final meal, the 27-year-old murderer requested a single olive with the pit in it. Feguer apparently told guards that he hoped an olive tree would grow from his grave, 'as a sign of peace'.

John Wayne Gacy

Gacy was known as the ‘Killer Clown’ (Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)

One of America’s most notorious serial killers, Gacy was convicted in 1980 after murdering at least 33 boys and young men in the 1970s.

The 52-year-old was executed by lethal injection at the Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois on 10 May, 1994.

Gacy opted for a bucket of KFC's original recipe chicken, French fries, 12 deep-fried shrimp, and a pound of strawberries for his last supper. In an eerie full-circle moment, it’s said that he previously managed several KFC restaurants owned by his father-in-law.

James Edward Smith

Prison officials denied his request (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Smith was found guilty of fatally shooting Larry Don Rohus while he was robbing an office building in Houston, Texas, in 1983.

He was put to death by lethal injection at Texas’ Huntsville Unit on 26 June, 1990.

The inmate asked for a lump of rhaeakunda dirt for his final meal, as part of a voodoo ritual, which he both practised and believed in, as he hoped that it would assist his journey into reincarnation.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, his bizarre request was denied, and the 37-year-old was given plain yoghurt instead.

Timothy McVeigh

The 33-year-old was responsible for one of the deadliest acts of domestic terrorism in US history (Getty Images)

McVeigh was convicted of conspiracy, using a weapon of mass destruction, and destruction by explosives resulting in death for carrying out the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168 people.

On 11 June, 2001, he was executed for his crimes via lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Indiana.

McVeigh, 33, chowed down on two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream for his final meal.

Lawrence Russell Brewer

His actions had major consequences (Buck Kelly/Getty Images)

Brewer was a white supremacist who, along with two other men, was convicted of murdering James Byrd Jr. in 1998.

Aged 44, he was executed by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit in Texas on 21 September, 2011.

For his last meal, the criminal infamously requested: two chicken fried steaks smothered in gravy with sliced onions; a triple bacon cheeseburger with fixings on the side; a cheese omelette with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, peppers and jalapeños; a large bowl of fried okra with ketchup; one pound of barbecue meat with half a loaf of white bread; three fajitas with all the trimmings; a Meat Lovers pizza; one pint of vanilla ice cream; a slab of peanut butter fudge; and three root beers.

However, when it arrived, Brewer refused to touch any of it - you can imagine how that went down. His actions ultimately led to the state abolishing the long-standing tradition.