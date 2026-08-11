Florida woman faked cancer diagnosis for two years scamming over 200 people out of $40,000
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Florida woman faked cancer diagnosis for two years scamming over 200 people out of $40,000

She allegedly kept the story going for two years and used the money to pay personal debts

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Topics: Crime, GoFundMe, Community

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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