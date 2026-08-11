Florida woman faked cancer diagnosis for two years scamming over 200 people out of $40,000

More than 200 people in a Florida community reportedly donated money to a woman they believed was undergoing cancer treatment, only for investigators to find 'it was all a lie'.

Maribeth Ellen Jones, 51, of Bonita Springs, was arrested this week following an investigation by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives allege she told residents she had cancer between 2022 and 2024, and collected more than $40,000 from 238 people.

Jones, who worked as an activities director in the Naples-area community, has been charged with grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Investigators say the money came through a combination of online fundraising, cash and personal checks.

The investigation alleges that Jones went to considerable lengths to make the diagnosis appear genuine.

Residents were reportedly told that her condition was getting worse and that she was receiving treatment. At one point, community members even cut Jones’ hair because they believed she was preparing for chemotherapy.

A woman has been accused of taking money from generous members of her community under the disguise of having cancer (Getty Stock Image)

According to the Collier County Sheriff's office, residents wanted to support Jones after hearing about her supposed illness.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was subsequently created for her, with the campaign connected to her personal bank account.

The investigation also uncovered two earlier GoFundMe campaigns in which Jones had allegedly claimed she had cancer. Detectives said their investigation ultimately found that Jones did not have cancer, and had instead used the money to deal with personal debts.

The allegations have raised concerns about how fraudulent fundraisers can affect people who donate in good faith, particularly when a personal connection makes a story appear more credible.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said the case involved people who believed they were helping someone facing a life-threatening illness.

“This is an appalling case because it exploited the kindness and generosity of people who truly wanted to help someone who believed was fighting for her life,” he said.

He added that people who use false stories to take advantage of generosity in the county would be held accountable.

Maribeth Ellen Jones has been charged with grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000 (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

What should you check before donating to a fundraiser?

The sheriff's office is urging people to take steps to verify fundraising appeals before handing over money.

That includes checking whether claims can be independently confirmed and looking for clear updates or documentation about how funds are being used.

Potential donors are also encouraged to consider whether people who genuinely know the person are supporting the fundraiser.

People should be particularly cautious if they feel pressured to donate immediately or cannot verify the circumstances described in an appeal.

The sheriff’s office also recommends, where possible, giving directly to the person in need, their hospital or a verified charitable organization.

Jones surrendered herself at the Naples Jail Center this week after detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

Rambosk said alleged fraud of this kind can have consequences beyond the money lost by individual donors.

“This type of scam not only hurts victims financially, it undermines trust in legitimate fundraisers for people who genuinely need help,” Sheriff Rambosk said (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

What did GoFundMe say about the alleged Maribeth Ellen Jones scam?

“This type of scam not only hurts victims financially, it undermines trust in legitimate fundraisers for people who genuinely need help,” he said.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe told The Independent: "GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and anyone who seeks to take advantage of the generosity of others.

"We can confirm fundraisers organized on behalf of Maribeth Jones were removed from our platform, and her account was banned for any future fundraising.

"More than $41,000 was refunded to donors on the platform through GoFundMe's Giving Guarantee, which offers a full refund in the rare case something isn't right."

Jones has been charged with a second-degree felony. She has been charged with grand theft of between $20,000 and $100,000 and is currently being held at Collier County Jail.

The allegations against her have not been proven in court.

Jones is expected to return to court on August 31.