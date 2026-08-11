Hidden symptoms of deadly Candida auris fungus which has rapidly spread to 27 states

Health authorities have issued an urgent warning after dangerous, drug-resistant fungal infection, has been spreading across the United States - and many symptoms can easily be mistaken for other illnesses.

Candida auris is a fungal infection that can cause serious illness. However, those with a healthy immune system are unlikely to get sick from from C. auris, as per Cleveland Clinic. Despite this, they can still transmit it to others. It's commonly spread in hospitals, and other care facilities.

CDC data showed that there had been 3,437 clinical cases in 27 states as of July 25.

One of the problems with Candida auris is that it can survive silently on the skin for months, without causing any known symptoms. This is called 'colonization,' and these people can also spread the virus onto other surfaces and objects around them.

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Those 'requiring complex medical care and invasive medical devices' are also at risk, as per the CDC.

Candida auris has been found in 27 states (Getty Stock)

What are the 'hidden symptoms' of Candida auris?

Dr. Ilan Schwartz, an associate professor of medicine at Duke University, tells CNN Health that the fungi can present symptoms including 'fever low blood pressure or a high heart rate'.

However, as we know, a number of illnesses or factors can cause these - especially for those already in hospital with other illnesses.

When it enters the bloodstream, it can also cause sepsis, which can be fatal.

Therefore, Schwartz tells the outlet that those who ' are hospitalized or living in other medical settings' should watch out for these symptoms.

“Generally, these are going to be in patients who are already hospitalized and who are being monitored, and so the healthcare team should be well aware already if patients are showing signs of a general infection, so I don’t think that it’s something individuals need to be vigilant about,” he added.

Candida auris is most commonly found in health care settings (Getty Stock Image)

How is Candida auris detected?

To detect whether or not a patient has the infection, a swab of the armpit or groin area can be taken.

Other ways they can be detected include:

Blood.

Urine.

Stool.

Fluid or tissue from a wound.

There are two ways in which people can contract the infection. As mentioned above, the first is by the fungi going on someone's skin. The other way, is by it entering the body, which can occur through a break in the skin.

When this happens, with someone who has a lowered immune system, their body fails to fight it off, which can lead to a 'big infection'.

Which states are most affected?

As of the week ending July 25, California was the state that had recorded the most cases, with 873.

Texas had the second most reported cases, with 433, and Tennessee had 283.

The CDC stresses that because most patients who become sick with C. auris already had other illnesses, when they pass away ' it is hard to know how much C. auris contributed to their death compared to other pre-existing illnesses.'















