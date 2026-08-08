Joe Biden’s cancer has spread to his bones and is ‘very debilitating,’ son Hunter details
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Joe Biden’s cancer has spread to his bones and is ‘very debilitating,’ son Hunter details

Hunter Biden admits it is ‘really sad to watch’ his father’s health battle

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Joe Biden, World News, Cancer

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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