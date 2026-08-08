Joe Biden’s cancer has spread to his bones and is ‘very debilitating,’ son Hunter details

Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to his bones, with his son Hunter sharing a difficult update on how the disease is affecting the former US president.

Biden, 83, revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer after doctors discovered a prostate nodule following increasing urinary symptoms.

His office said at the time that the cancer had a Gleason score of nine, placing it in Grade Group 5, and had already metastasised to the bone.

The former president has since undergone treatment and continued to make public appearances, including attending events in Maryland and Chicago earlier this summer.

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Now his son Hunter Biden has offered one of the clearest accounts yet of what his father is dealing with day-to-day.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday (August 7), Hunter said: "The cancer has spread, metastasised into his bones and further. It’s very painful and it’s very debilitating in many respects."

Hunter went on to say that his father should 'complain more' about his illness.

"It’s really sad to watch," Hunter shared. "The only thing that I’d say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good."

While his elderly father has been struggling with poor health, he says the the former POTUS is still 'out there' doing his part for America.

Hunter said: "He’s still doing his thing. He so believes in this country."

Joe Biden was diagnosed in May 2025 (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Symptoms of early prostate cancer

As per Mayo Clinic, symptoms of early prostate cancer include:

Blood in the urine, which might make the urine look pink, red or cola-colored

Blood in the semen

Needing to urinate more often

Trouble getting started when trying to urinate

Waking up to urinate more often at night

Advanced prostate cancer symptoms

Mayo Clinic adds that more advanced prostate cancer can develop differently. Potential symptoms include:

Accidental leaking of urine

Back pain

Bone pain

Difficulty getting an erection (erectile dysfunction)

Feeling very tired

Losing weight without trying

Weakness in the arms or legs

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.