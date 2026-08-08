Imagine going about your daily life - working, dating, exercising, going to the doctor - except instead of solid ground under your feet, you're on board a giant floating city.

That's exactly what the 'Freedom Ship' is set to deliver for 50,000 people who will be able to live out their lives on board the boat, which is described as 'a city designed to move with the world'.

Spanning over three times the height of The Empire State Building in horizontal length, the Freedom Ship is intended to be 'grounded, balanced and structured to endure over time'.

There are permanent homes, offices and parks, not to mention workout spaces, restaurants, casinos and nightclubs.

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So, let's take a look inside.

A health center overlooks lush gardens and the ocean (Freedom Ship)

The spa will allows guests to relax on the floating city (Freedom Ship)

Yoga is among the leisure activities offered on the ship (Freedom Ship)

Life onboard the Freedom Ship

As well as residential areas and office spaces, the ship's shared environments encourage those who choose to live on it to 'participate in community life as much as they would in a land-based city'.

Its website explains: "Education, healthcare, commerce, and public spaces are integrated into the platform to support everyday needs over time.

"The intent is continuity: a place where people establish routines, relationships, and a lasting sense of belonging."

But why would people want to live on a moveable home?

The site notes the 'mobility' isn't 'about speed or novelty'. Instead, 'it is about access - allowing residents to experience the world without the disruption of relocation while maintaining a consistent place to live and work'.

The Freedom Ship is split into four zones

The 'working' platform of the ship is designed to measure a vast 750 ft wide, by 228.6 m, 5280 ft length, 1609.34 m, with the vessel split into four 'zones': the arrival and departure area, city core and center, hospitality area, and residential.

Designed by architects Schopfer Associates, the website for the floating city continues: "Freedom Ship will introduce multiple venues including pocket parks, botanical gardens, courtyard gardens, and a central park."

Guests won't be short of entertainment with a theatre on board (Freedom Ship)

A smart restaurant overlooks the ocean (Freedom Ship)

Life on the ship resembles a city on land (Freedom Ship)

The ship is part of E. Kevin Schopfer's body of work he describes as 'BLUland' - Floating Architecture and Urban Design.

Residents on the ship will be encouraged to interact with other guests in the public spaces, while still 'respecting privacy'.

As the city floats across the ocean, residents will get to enjoy different regions, cultures, and ports. This in turn will create 'ongoing opportunities for cultural exchange, collaboration, and participation in global commerce as part of everyday life'.

Residents will have all the usual home amenities, including a kitchen (Freedom Ship)

Office life looks different on board the ship (Freedom Ship)

But before you get worried that all your mates are about to up and move on to a giant ship, rest assured that the team behind Freedom Ship aren't trying to 'replace life ashore', or even 'replicate it exactly'.

"Instead," the site explains, "it proposes a parallel model of urban living—one that unfolds continuously over time, shaped by place, movement, and the collective life of its inhabitants."