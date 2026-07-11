A couple who swapped their house for a permanent home at sea have given an honest breakdown of exactly what it costs to live full-time on a cruise ship, and the numbers might surprise you.

Johan Bodin and Lanette Canen run the YouTube channel Living Life on a Cruise, where they document their day-to-day existence after buying a cabin on the Villa Vie Odyssey, a residential ship that sails between destinations around the world rather than returning to a single home port.

The pair, who have now been on board for almost two years, insist they're 'not rich' despite the lifestyle, and have laid bare the true financial picture for anyone considering following in their footsteps.

One of the stranger adjustments they've noticed, is losing track of 'traditional time' (Living Life on a Cruise)

Cabin prices on the cruise ship start from $99,000

According to the couple, who stressed they have no affiliation with the ship's operator, Villa Vie Residences recently rolled out a new pricing structure for interior cabins, with costs rising depending on whether buyers want a window, balcony or suite.

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The cheapest current option starts at $99,000 upfront, plus $4,000 a month in maintenance fees for double occupancy, with solo travelers getting a slight discount.

The couple also detailed several other ways to join the ship, including a five-year plan costing $60,000 upfront with slightly higher monthly fees of $4,500 for couples or $3,300 for solo residents, and a three-year, no-maintenance-fee option priced at a flat $100,000, which the couple worked out comes to roughly $91 a day per person.

The couple stopped off in Singapore recently (Instagram/Living Life on a Cruise)

For those not ready to commit, there's also a rent-to-own scheme starting from $125 a day per person, and a one-off 'Endless Horizons' package priced at $350,000 covering the life of the ship with no ongoing maintenance fees at all.

Whichever option people choose, the maintenance fee covers three meals a day, Wi-Fi, laundry and cabin cleaning twice a week, use of the gym and fitness classes, and onboard entertainment.

The ship also runs on Starlink internet, which the couple said has worked well throughout their travels, aside from occasional blackouts in countries that block the service.

Villa Vie Residences recently rolled out a new pricing structure for interior cabins, with costs rising depending on whether buyers want a window, balcony or suite.(Villa Vie Odyssey)

Extra monthly costs add up to more than $1,000 on top of fees

Beyond the core maintenance fees, the couple revealed a long list of additional monthly outgoings that may come as a surprise to some.

These include streaming subscriptions to things like Amazon and Netflix, despite admitting they barely watch television anymore, and a phone plan with a US Mobile phone network costing roughly around $100 a month, after a bad experience with another international coverage provider.

They also have to make sure they have extra provisions for when things go awry. They spend roughly $400 a month for travel insurance in place of traditional health cover, around $500 for excursions and days out, plus haircuts, salon visits and the occasional cocktail at the ship's bar, where drinks average between $4 and $7.

Altogether, the couple estimate their total monthly spend, including the maintenance fee, comes to around $5,150.

Johan and Lanette opted for full ownership, locking in their maintenance fees for the life of the ship despite ending up with what they cheerfully call an 'obstructed view' cabin, a decision they said came down purely to what they could afford at the time.

Johan Bodin and Lanette Canen run the YouTube channel Living Life on a Cruise, where they document their day-to-day existence after buying a cabin on the Villa Vie Odyssey, a residential ship that sails between destinations around the world(Supplied)

They also flagged that buyers who purchase a cabin outright get access to a buyback scheme through Villa Vie Residences, as well as the option to trade in for a bigger cabin or rent their space out to other travelers during segments they've already sailed.

Crucially, the pair pointed out everything they no longer have to pay for as land-dwellers, including car payments, car insurance, fuel, property taxes and home repairs, though they do occasionally face visa and entry fees in certain countries.

For comparison, Johan and Lanette said they were spending closer to $8,000 a month living in Maui before making the move, and noted the current US national average household spend sits at around $6,500 a month, meaning their seafaring lifestyle is actually working out cheaper.

The couple have visited 53 countries in 16 months since setting sail, and say they remain thrilled with their decision, insisting the real value lies less in investment and more in the experiences they've gained.