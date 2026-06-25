A couple who live on a cruise ship revealed one of the more unexpected parts of life at sea when they lost a whole day.

Johan Bodin and Lanette Canen are residents on a 15-year-long cruise on board the Ville Vie Odyssey.

Guests can purchase a cabin on board the vessel, and then live on it as it travels around the world, and Johan and Lanette share stories about their life on board on their YouTube channel, Living Life on a Cruise.

This included an up-front cost of some $130,000 for the residential cabin, and then they also have to pay approximately $4,000 a month for the services and costs on board the ship, such as food and drink, housekeeping, as well as other services such as gyms, WiFi, and entertainment on board.

Advert

But the pair shared one particularly unusual part of living on board a cruise ship which saw them lose a day, and no, this wasn't due to over-indulging on the piña coladas.

The cruisers' pay $4,000 per month, with payments going towards food, drink, and laundry service (Supplied)

It was actually due to time zones, which they explained in a video on their channel 'change quite often'.

When that happens, they explained that one of the crew usually changes the clocks at night while guests are asleep.

But on one occasion, they revealed that they skipped a day due to crossing the International Date Line, which runs from the north, going through the Bering Strait and then south across the Pacific Ocean to Antarctica.

"In January we missed a day," he said. "We went straight from January 24, the next day was January 26, so those are kind of strange things to wrap your head around."

But missing a day wasn't the only mind-bending encounter that they had with the International Date Line.

On another occasion they ended up in a cruise ship version of Groundhog Day, where they passed the date line the other way, though they missed the February 2 that Bill Murray has to relive in the cult comedy.

Living on a ship 24/7 can make food portioning difficult , the pair confessed (Supplied)

"Yeah we passed the date line twice, and one day we re-lived the same day," said Johan.

"We had like Monday February 15 two days in a row," he said.

It's not just dates, but the clocks well as they pass through time zones, with Lanette explaining: "The clock is constantly changing from each country that we go to. So normally they change in the middle of the night, like 3am."

She added: "I would hate to be the crew member that actually has to set back the clocks every night."

If you have a story to tell, send it to [email protected].