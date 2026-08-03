Zac Brown Band stuns 37,000 fans with free cruise ship vacations valued at $40,000,000

The country music band revealed 'the biggest giveaway in history' at one of their latest performances.

On Sunday, August 2, Zac Brown Band performed at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

The country music group - made up of Zac Brown, Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Coy Bowles, Chris Fryar, Clay Cook, Matt Mangano, Daniel de los Reyes, and Caroline Jones - took to the stage to perform to around 37,000 audience members.

And the audience weren't just lucky enough to get to see the band perform live but in a wild turn of events, The Boston Globe has reported every member watching was gifted trips free cruise trip vacations.

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Yup, that's an apparent 37,000 people gifted the trips aboard the Margaritaville at Sea, the total estimated value of the trips coming in at a staggering $40 million.

So what actually went down at the gig? And apart from being a nice gesture, why on earth did the band gift the cruise trips?

You'll really wish you were there now... (Jo Hale/Redferns)

Why did Zac Brown Band gift cruise trips to audience members?

Well, the performance marked the band's 15th consecutive sold-out show at the venue, marking a record for the most sold-out gigs there.

And in celebration, Brown took a moment on stage to announce: "Tonight we’re going to do something that even Jimmy {Buffet} would say is crazy. I’m buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat. This is the biggest giveaway in history ladies and gentlemen, right here tonight at Fenway Park."

The band then proceeded to perform a rendition of 'Same Boat' - fitting.

But how can audience members claim their free cruise trip for two?

Cruise trip for two anyone? (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

How can Zac Brown Band audience members claim their free cruise trip?

NBC News reports the vacation is specific to select Margaritaville at Sea sailings.

And unlike those gift cards you store away and forget about, you'll want to make sure to actually sit down and book the trip within the next year if you were one of the lucky crowd members.

Chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea, Christopher Ivy, told the outlet: "We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans.

"This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we’re proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality."

As one X user said: "People went to Fenway for Chicken Fried and left with a whole cruise, that's a proper encore."