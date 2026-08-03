‘Superpower’ found in people living to 100 - scientists discover secret to longer life
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‘Superpower’ found in people living to 100 - scientists discover secret to longer life

The average life expectancy worldwide is 73, with those living to 100 exceeding that by almost three decades

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health, Science

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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