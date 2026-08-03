Expert issues stark warning on what GLP-1s could be doing to your brain

A expert currently working on a study looking into how GLP-1 drugs impact the brain has issued a stark warning.

GLP-1 medications were initially licensed in the treatment of diabetes, but have since become increasingly popular for weight loss purposes in recent times.

The drugs use hormones to manage someone's blood sugar levels, though can also make users feel more full after eating less food.

So, combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise, GLP-1s can be used to assist people with weight loss, making them increasingly popular for those hoping to shed the pounds.

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Psychiatrist Dr Riccardo De Giorgi is one of many experts looking into the role weight loss drugs have on people's health, with the University of Oxford expert looking into how GLP-1s affect the brain.

The scientists over there at the famed British university enrolled 70 volunteers, who were asked to complete computer-based tasks a week after getting a jab.

The activities put on the volunteers were intended to assess their motivation and willingness to 'win', which allowed the scientists to monitor participants' reward processing.

Could GLP-1 drugs be impacting the brain (Getty Stock Photo)

While the full results of the study are yet to be published, Dr De Giorgi revealed there could well be 'quite convincing evidence' just one injection could impact the brain’s reward system, as per the BBC's Science Focus.

Some studies have suggested GLP-1 drugs curb our appetite for addictive substances such as alcohol and nicotine, with the chemical dopamine reward wired in our brain being reduced because of the jab.

While those studies may have been carried out in mice and rats, there is a lack of data surrounding humans on the matter.

On the other hand, evidence is building that GLP-1 drugs could prove beneficial when it comes to a whole host of neurological problems, from depression to dementia.

It comes after Dr. Dean Jones, DC recently spoke about weight loss jab doses following advice to follow a pre-planned schedule, which involvesupping doses of the medication typically every four weeks, as per the MedExpress.

Weight loss drugs have become increasingly popular (Getty Stock Photo)

Well, Dr Jones hit back at that, as he told UNILAD: "A lot of people get these medications through high-volume operations with almost no clinical contact, where one physician signs off on thousands of patients and nobody ever asks how it's going.

"Without that conversation, the schedule becomes the plan by default, and people climb toward the maximum whether they need it or not."

Health experts should be monitor a key stage in treatment, according to the doctor.

He explained: "The point where the constant thinking about food quiets down and cravings settle, but a person can still eat normally and get on with their day," he explained.

"Past that point, more medication doesn't buy much and costs plenty."