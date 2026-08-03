Expert issues stark warning on what GLP-1s could be doing to your brain
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Expert issues stark warning on what GLP-1s could be doing to your brain

The expert is gathering 'quite convincing evidence'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Weight loss, Health, Ozempic, Mounjaro

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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