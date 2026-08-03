Kamala Harris teases adding two new states to US as she addresses 2028 presidential run
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Kamala Harris teases adding two new states to US as she addresses 2028 presidential run

The former Democratic presidential nominee is calling for major reforms to certain institutions

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Topics: Kamala Harris, Politics, US News, Donald Trump

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.

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