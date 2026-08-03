Kamala Harris teases adding two new states to US as she addresses 2028 presidential run

Kamala Harris has spoken out about running for president again and called for a 'real conversation about revisiting' how certain pivotal US institutions work.

On July 31, the former Democratic presidential nominee sat down with the National Urban League CEO Marc Morial at the National Urban League Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Harris addressed attitude and proposed solutions to certain problems currently facing the United States, whether or not she plans to run for president in the 2028 elections and one particular 'controversial' suggestion when it comes to the Supreme Court and Electoral College.

She said: "We need to revisit the point of expanding the court to 13 justices like we have 13 district courts."

Advert

Kamala Harris has spoken out about the Supreme Court and Electoral College (Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

What does the Supreme Court currently look like?

The Supreme Court of the US is currently made up of nine justices - a chief justice and their nine associates.

While the number of Supreme Court justices is set by Congress, Harris' suggestion would see four more seats added.

Six out of the current nine seats of the Electoral College are currently held by conservative justices - three of whom were appointed by Trump.

Harris continued: "We need to revisit, if they so want, statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C."

What could happen if Washington DC and Puerto Rico become states of the US?

Washington D.C. is currently a federal district, not a state, while Puerto Rico is an unincorporated US territory.

Given Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico's historical aligning with the left, if they became states of the US this could open up the possibility of a significant electoral advantage for the Democrats.

Allowing a sitting president and Congress to appoint a new majority within the Supreme Court could mean landmark rulings - such as the overturning of Roe v Wade - are easier to control.

Harris also commented on whether she plans to run for the White House again (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Before addressing the layout of the Supreme Court, Harris pre-empted: "I know this is going to be controversial coming from me in particular, we need to revisit the Electoral College."

Indeed, Harris' comment is particularly 'controversial' given the Electoral College has historically been criticized by progressive Democrats with presidential nominees typically swerving discussing it to avoid those who benefit from the system voting against them.

It also follows Harris losing to Trump by 312 votes to 226 in the last presidential elections.

And as to whether she's planning on running for the White House again?

Well, she stated she's 'not made a decision' just yet, adding: "I am fully, sincerely, focused on these midterms."