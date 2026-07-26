A couple who sold their family home to go and live full time on a cruise ship have opened up about the aspect of life at which surprised them the most.

Johan Bodin and Lanette Canen made the unusual choice to leave their house behind and go and spend their days travelling around the world on a live-aboard cruise.

The pair have documented their travels around the world on their YouTube channel, Living Life on a Cruise, where they share updates and insights into life on board.

Since they started, Johan explained in a video on their channel that this has seen them visit '57 countries and 190 ports so far', adding that 'it's been an amazing experience.'

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But when they first set out, Johan and Lanette were concerned that while the days exploring different ports would be full of excitement, says cruising out on the sea would leave them with not so much to do.

Now however, the pair, who have been living on borad for nearly two years, explained that they have since found that the opposite of what they had feared was the case.

Lanette told UNILAD that they are 'never' bored, saying: "We’re honestly busier now than we were living on land. Between visiting new ports, creating content, and working remotely, there’s never a dull moment.

The couple stopped off in Singapore recently (Instagram/Living Life on a Cruise)

"Sea days are packed with activities too, but we usually spend them catching up on work and editing videos. We actually find ourselves wishing for more sea days!”

One of their videos also saw the pair expressing their concern, with Johan saying: "We thought when we started this that we would be bored on sea days, and you can tell there's lots of stuff to do."

He added: "Now we actually feel they're more relaxing days where we can catch up on YouTube videos and other things that we kind of ignore when we're out exploring in port."

The couple's lifestyle does not come cheap however, though they insist that they are 'not rich'.

They have previously laid out the financial cost of their life on board, clarifying as well that they are not officially affiliated with the operators, and are documenting their adventure together.

According to a new pricing structure from Villa Vie Residences around cabins on the ship.

One of the stranger adjustments they've noticed, is losing track of 'traditional time' (Living Life on a Cruise)

These vary depending on whether a cabin has a balcony, window, is a suite, and whether it faces inwards or outwards over the sea.

The cheapest option comes in at an initial charge of $99,000 for the cabin. Guests then have to pay around $4,000 a month to cover the costs of living on board such as laundry, cleaning, and food.

In addition to this, there is also a cheaper five-year-long option where the initial cost is $60,000, though the monthly charges are higher here at $4,500 for double occupancy, and $3,300 for single.

If you really wanted to splash out however, there also the 'Endless Horizons' package.

For this, you effectively buy the lease to the cabin for the entire life of the ship, and there are no additional charges for the maintenance either.

However, this is significantly more expensive, clocking in at a whopping $350,000 all in.

At least there's plenty to do though!