A husband has issued a heartbreaking plea following the disappearance of his wife, Elizabeth Waddell.

Elizabeth, who goes by Liz, was last seen on July 22 in Grenada around 8pm local time.

Royal Grenada Police have shared an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Elizabeth, who the founder of Art of Movement Physical Therapy in Cary, North Carolina, is described as being 5ft 4 with a medium build and short blonde hair.

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Fishermen, boat operators, and residents along the southern coastline have been specifically asked for their help.

Elizabeth's husband, Cailen Waddell, has also pleaded for people' help in locating his spouse.

He said in a Facebook post shared on July 24: "Facebook Friends. My wife Liz is missing in Grenada. If any of you have connections to the island - can you please share the following with your contacts there?"

A search is currently underway to find Elizabeth Waddell (Royal Grenada Police Force)

Cailen, who works as Town of Cary's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources manager, went on: "Liz went missing in the afternoon on Wednesday.

"I am on my way there now to help search. I expect nothing less than Liz’s safe return - so please sent your love, light, thoughts, and prayers our way."

Cailen has not offered any updates since sharing the appeal on Friday.

Family friends of the Waddells have also spoken out in the wake of Elizabeth's disappearance and described the 44-year-old North Carolina woman as 'an amazing person'.

Amanda Romano-Harmon, who, along with her husband, says she has known the Waddells since college, told ABC11: "She's an amazing person, and we want to bring her home.

"It seems that she went down to the pier and left her towel on the pier and went for a swim."

Elizabeth went missing on Wednesday and hasn't been seen since (Cailen Waddell/Facebook)

Amanda went on to say of her missing friend: "She'll see kids playing in the park as she's walking or exercising or whatever, and she'll start kicking the ball with them.

"Everybody's a friend for Liz."

Like Cailen, Amanda has pleaded for information about Elizabeth's whereabouts and said they're 'trying not to leave any stone unturned'.

"If you have any, any information, no detail is too small," she added.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Royal Grenada Police Force. You can contact South Saint George Police Station on 444-4454.