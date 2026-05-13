A mother has hit out at an 82-year-old congresswoman for her 'out of touch' reply to her 10-year-old son's letter about electric cars.

Christian Mango and his classmates were tasked by their teacher to write a persuasive essay of their choosing and then post it to an appropriate person; a congresswoman, for example.

The North Carolina fourth-grader chose to discuss electric vehicles and argued that those who have the more environmentally friendly vehicles should get a tax rebate.

He told FOX8: "We should have a $5,000 tax rebate. For electric cars, because they’re better than normal cars. They’re better for the environment. They pay less. And there’s no gas."

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Christian sent the letter in April in a Canterbury School envelope with fourth-grade on the return address. A few weeks later he received a response from Virginia Foxx.

Virginia Foxx has been criticized for her harsh response to a school boy's letter (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In the response – where she quite clearly disagreed with Christian's stance – the Republican urged the 10-year-old to read six articles 'about the disastrous record of policies enacted to address "climate change"'.

Her letter continued: "Ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you. I will never be able to know.

"My guess is that your teacher will not be able to give you a good educational experience by helping you. Because they are too interested in indoctrinating you. How sad."

Elsewhere Foxx warned that Christian and his classmates will be saddled with the national debt crisis by the time they reach their 20s, per New York Post.

10-year-old Christian Mango penned a letter to Foxx about electric cars (FOX8 WGHP/YouTube)

Christian's mom, Emily Mango, took to social media to hit out at Foxx and her brutal response to her son's letter, demanding an apology.

She wrote: "Rep Virginia Foxx, who is 82 years old, responded to a 10 year old in a disrespectful, hostile, and unkind tone. She told my 10 year old that he and his classmates are responsible for paying the national debt."

Emily's post continued: "She attacked his teachers, his school, his education, and referenced propaganda, indoctrination, and other concepts that a 10 year old has not been exposed to. This is a totally inappropriate response to one of her youngest constituents. Clearly she is out of touch. I’m embarrassed that she represents NC."

Greensboro mom Emily Mango labeled Foxx as 'out of touch' (FOX8 WGHP/YouTube)

Elsewhere Emily described Foxx's response as 'demoralizing and reprehensible'.

Christian himself also thinks that the Republican's reply was 'wrong'. Defending his teacher and school, he told FOX8: "I think that was wrong… because the school didn’t do anything."

UNILAD have approached Congresswoman Foxx for comment.