A popular European tourist destination has been dubbed a 'mecca for swingers' and is apparently filled with 'adult playground' hotels should you want to experience such.

We've all heard about so-called 'spicy' cruises, but some swingers are seemingly seasick, so the next best thing is to head to an island offering similar fun.

And if you're heading to Europe for your summer getaway and hoping for a bit of fun, then apparently the best place to go is Gran Canaria.

The Canary Island is home to an infamous nudist beach, while there's also a full offering of NSFW hotels, clubs and bars in the travel destination.

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Staff at the La Mirage resort have been speaking to The Sun ahead of huge influx of guests heading for Gran Canaria this summer season.

While you'd think such endeavour would be more popular amongst the younger generation, it's apparently the over 50s that are also enjoying such fun.

Anfi del Mar, Gran Canaria (Getty Stock Photo)

The staff member said: "I would say the British are actually very open – and they like to play with Scandinavians and the Dutch, while Germans can be more reserved at first. We have no rules about clothes.

“You can be naked all the time or wear a swimsuit – we don’t want to oblige anyone to do anything, but of course, most of the people here practice nudism.”

An adult playground is available in the hotel, as well as sex swing, yep that really is a thing, as well as a curved sofa that allows guests to experiment with different sex positions.

Another staff member added to the Sun: "We have had a few occasions where couples have been too strong or keen, and we had to give them a warning and threaten to ask them to leave.

Gran Canaria is a lot more spicy than you may think (Getty Stock Photo)

“They may be watching other couples or sitting by them while they are playing, when the other couple doesn’t want them to.

“Yes, this is a place for swingers and sex but also for people to relax and enjoy their holiday, and people need to be respectful.”

Locals aren't exactly on board though, with Matt Mitchell telling the outlet that a local shopping centre is 'the mecca for swinging', adding that people across the globe visit Gran Canaria to hook up with fellow swingers.

While the shopping centre may sell your regular groceries and everyday items during the day, it spins on its head come the evening.