A lip reader has claimed Donald Trump made a telling age confession to his son Eric Trump with the president fast approaching the age of 80.

There has certainly been a lot of discussion surrounding Trump's health in recent months and there was even bizarre speculation last year that he'd died.

With his 80th birthday fast approaching, Trump is said to have spoke about his concerns regarding aging to his son Eric as the pair attended the LIV Golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia over the weekend.

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that the president was speaking about his upcoming birthday as he stood behind bulletproof glass at the sporting event.

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"Yes, we were talking and he said, 'Dad, you know you’re going to be 80 years old,'" the president reportedly said.

Trump then apparently said: "After he said this, I felt old."

Trump apparently expressed his concerns about ageing (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump has continually spoken about his ability to ace cognitive tests since being in office and has even claimed that sitting US presidents should take one.

"Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race," Trump declared in a previous Truth Social post.

"By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack 'Hussein' Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting 'ELECTED.' Our Country would be a much better place."

Trump then boasted about having successfully completed the cognitive tests on three separate occasions, as he added: "I took the Exam three times during my ('THREE!') Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES.

"An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before."

Trump has spoken regularly about acing cognitive tests (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Trump detailed what these cognitive tests entail, which lead to the president making a bizarre comment about squirrels.

Trump added: "I've aced every one. Whenever they get a little sassy, saying 'Does he still have it? Does it still have what it takes,' I say 'I'll take another one'.

"The first question is very easy. You have a lion, a bear, an alligator, and a, what's another good..? A squirrel. Which is the squirrel?"

The president once more boasted about his results, as he added: "One doctor said, 'It's the first time I've ever seen anyone get all questions right'. That's a doctor, who does this stuff for a living."