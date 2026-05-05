Donald Trump has sparked confusion online with a bizarre comment he made about a 'squirrel' after boasting about acing a cognitive test.

The president turns 80 later this year and there has been a lot of discussion surrounding his health after bizarre speculation last year that he'd died, which was obviously a load of nonsense.

In an attempt to put the noise to bed, Trump has spoken often about his ability to ace cognitive tests and claimed in a recent Truth Social post that all US presidents should have to take one while in office.

"Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race," Trump declared.

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"By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack 'Hussein' Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting 'ELECTED.' Our Country would be a much better place."

The Republican president boasted about having aced the test three times, before adding: "I took the Exam three times during my ('THREE!') Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES.

Trump has previously said US presidents should have to take the test (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

"An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before."

Trump spoke to press further on Monday (May 4), where he made a bizarre comments about a squirrel, which is apparently on the test.

The POTUS said: "I've aced every one. Whenever they get a little sassy, saying 'Does he still have it? Does it still have what it takes,' I say 'I'll take another one'.

"The first question is very easy. You have a lion, a bear, an alligator, and a, what's another good..? A squirrel. Which is the squirrel?"

Trump then went on to brag about his results, as he continued: "One doctor said, 'It's the first time I've ever seen anyone get all questions right'. That's a doctor, who does this stuff for a living."

Donald Trump has continually boasted about acing cognitive tests (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Many have flocked to social media to express their confusion at Trump's comments and the boasting of acing the cognitive test.

One person on X penned: "He's boasting about having had to take it THREE times, not realizing that they only make you take it if they think something's wrong with you— case in point."

A second said: "To me, the fact that he keeps bragging about having to take three cognitive tests is, in and of itself, evidence of cognitive problems."

While a third remarked: "Does he actually know/understand what he’s saying."