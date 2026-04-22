Trump slammed for reading Bible passage after bizarre response to naming his favorite verse resurfaces

Donald Trump has been criticized over reading a Bible verse amid renewed attention on how he described his favorite verse.

The US president participated in a marathon Bible-reading event, posting a pre-recorded video of himself reading a verse from the Old Testament in the Oval Office.

Trump's participation in the event has been heavily criticized, and the verse he's reading may have deeper implications.

The video has come just a week after Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Christ-like figure on social media.

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Trump has also publicly feuded with Pope Leo XIV over the pontiff's sustained and strong criticism of Trump's war with Iran.

The president selected a passage from 2 Chronicles 7:11-22, a choice which may have political significance.

A signed Donald Trump 'Signature Edition' of The Bible (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Historically, this particular piece of scripture has been quoted by people who believe that the US was founded as Christian country, even though the founding fathers laid out clear rules about the separation of church and state.

In fact, rules about separation of church and state are in the first amendment of the US constitution, making them a crucial founding principle.

Reading the passage from 2 Chronicles 7:11-22, Trump said: “And the Lord appeared to Solomon by night and said to him, I have heard your prayer and have chosen this place to myself for a house of sacrifice.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

People furiously took to social media to criticize the decision, with one writing: "Just another effing TRUMP PUBLICITY STUNT"

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Please tell me where Trump goes to church? Reading the Bible out loud by some random group of people seems like a stunt. It is not a reaction to anything so it is merely propaganda.

"The Bible is not propaganda but Trump's use of it is!"

The criticism comes after a resurfaced 2015 Bloomberg interview showed Trump's bizarre response when asked about his favorite Bible passage.

Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

He said that the Bible 'means a lot to me', but didn't name a specific verse, saying that he ‘wouldn't want to get into it because to me that's very personal’.

The questioner then pressed him further, asking if he's an Old Testament or New Testament guy.

Trump replied: “Uh, probably equal. I think it’s just an incredible….the whole Bible is an incredible...” before saying that his book The Art of the Deal is his 'second favorite book of all time' after the Bible.

Others were more positive about Trump's reading of the Bible, which is part of a week of events titled America Reads the Bible.

One person wrote: "What a privilege it is to hear the Bible read aloud in the public square. Around the world, many Christians face persecution simply for sharing their faith openly.

"Thank you, President Trump, for boldly reading Scripture. What a moment to witness."