Donald Trump has made scathing remarks about Pope Leo following his public condemnation of the war in Iran.

The war between Iran, Israel, and the US had been waging on weeks until the recent two-week ceasefire was agreed upon.

During this time, America hopes to reach a peace agreement with Iran – a key part of which will have the country drop its plans to gain access to nuclear warfare.

However, as Iran-US peace talks in Pakistan failed to reach a deal over the weekend, Trump said the US would begin 'BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz'.

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Many people have condemned the war between the three countries, which was kickstarted by the US and Israel in a joint attack on Iran on February 28 that resulted in the assassination of its leader, Ali Khamenei.

Pope Leo has made his thoughts on the conflict in Iran clear (Elisabetta Trevisan - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for example, has refused to get involved in the conflict and told British citizens that it's 'not our war'.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo has previously said that God 'does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them'.

He has also referenced an Old Testament passage from Isaiah, saying that 'even though you make many prayers, I will not listen — your hands are full of blood'.

During a prayer vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday (April 11), Pope Leo appeared to allude to conflict as he said: "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!"

While the pope has never called out the president directly, Trump has now issued a scathing statement about the world's first American pope.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday night (April 12).

Donald Trump shared a scathing post on Truth Social (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

"I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country," he continued.

"And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History."





The POTUS also suggested in the post that Leo only got his position 'because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump'.

He claimed: "If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!"

UNILAD has reached out to the Vatican for comment.