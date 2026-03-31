Donald Trump has rebuked Sir Keir Starmer’s reluctance ‘to get involved’ with conflict in Iran with a chilling eight-word message.

On February 28, America and Israel launched a series of air strikes on Iran in what has been dubbed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the United States Defense Department.

The war is currently in its fourth week, with the US reportedly preparing for ‘major escalation’.

In the last few days, Australia’s Prime Minister has weighed in, delivering a blunt warning to US President Trump, while actor Rob Schneider has floated the idea of bringing back the military draft for young people.

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Meanwhile, Trump, 79, has continued to criticise the UK Prime Minister for his initial refusal to let the US launch strikes on Iran from British bases.

Previously, Trump claimed that Starmer was 'not Winston Churchill and that the States' relationship with the UK was 'obviously not as it was', as per The Guardian.

Donald Trump has issued a warning for Sir Keir Starmer via Truth Social (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

63-year-old Starmer, who has been PM since July 2024, stated that he would 'not buckle under pressure’ regarding Britain’s involvement with the war in Iran.

"I think I understand what's happening, it's to put pressure on me in different ways,” he claimed on Sky News’ Electoral Dysfunction podcast.

“But that pressure isn't going to make me waver. It's not going to make me abandon my principles or values.”

In his latest rant, shared via his social media site, Truth Social, Trump has warned that the USA would no longer be around to ‘help’ Starmer’s country.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” the businessman wrote.

The Republican warned that the US 'wouldn't be there' for the UK amid esculating conflict (Truth Social/@realdonaldtrump)

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.

“Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT”.

Pete Hegseth, 45, the United States Secretary of War, has also remarked on the Royal Navy, the naval warfare force of the United Kingdom.

“There are countries around the world who ought to be prepared to step up on this critical waterway as well,” he said at a press conference, as reported by The Independent.

“It is not just the United States Navy. Last time I checked, there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy that could be prepared to do things like that as well.”

He added: "[The] world ought to pay attention, to be prepared to stand up.”

On Tuesday (March 31), it was reported that Starmer would hold a Cobra meeting to discuss the economic impact of the war in the Middle East.

As per the BBC, the meeting would look at ‘making sure that everything that we need to have in place, everything is monitored and audited properly’.

Trump said the United States' relationship with the UK 'isn't what it was' (Evan Vucci - Pool / Getty Images)

The move follows conversations with energy, shipping and banking firms at Downing Street amid Iran’s decision to stop tankers from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping channels.

Around 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas usually passes through the waterway, with roughly 3,000 ships sailing through each month.

As a result of the war, fuel prices have dramatically risen across the United States in recent weeks.

The nationwide average has climbed to almost $4.02 on Tuesday, according to AAA data.

US crude oil prices have also surged by more than 50 percent in March, CNN reported.

Tom Kloza, an independent oil analyst, warned that $5 gas ‘is in the realm of possibility’.

“But I think they’d [the US government] pull out all the stops they can to stop that from happening, including gas tax holidays,” he added.