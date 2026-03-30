Actor and comedian, Rob Schneider, has been called out online for his views on implementing mandatory military service for US youths.

The star, who is best known for his roles in many Adam Sandler movies, revealed his idea in a long X post, as he claimed the plan would help young people be ‘united in service to their country’ in light of the US and Israel launching an attack on Iran.

Schneider, who hasn’t revealed his military status, but has been a public supporter of Trump and even did a gig for Turning Point USA last year, said ‘each and every’ 18-year-old in the US should volunteer their time to the military, in a bid to ‘recommit ourselves to one Nation under God, indivisible.’

The actor added: “Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our Nation’s young people.”

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The comedian, who once claimed that children’s hospitals ‘didn’t exist’ when he was younger, went on to say of his proposal: “Being a citizen of the United States gives us unparalleled Freedoms and opportunities that are the envy of the world,” his post went on. “However, these Freedoms that we cherish do not come without a cost.”

Rob Schneider revealed his plan online (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

He then said that ‘by protecting and preserving these Freedoms, young people, regardless of race, creed or religion will be united in service to their country and just as importantly, to each other.’

If you were wondering why teens in the US would benefit from the first conscription plan since 1972’s Vietnam War, Schneider said there would be ‘rigorous physical training’, and creating a mass of people that could serve as a “standing army ready at all times including for domestic problems like natural disasters.”

He then took aim at educational bodies, stating: “Unlike in today’s Universities, our young people will learn how truly great their country is and how unique and incredible are the Freedoms that this Nation bestows upon them.”

He said it would promote a 'united Nation' (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

At the end of his notice, he addressed 'the young people of America,’ telling them that ‘this is your country and your future’.

He said to them: “We will leave this great and Free Nation in your good hands for your children and for your children’s children.”

Well, it doesn’t seem like his suggestion went down well, particularly with veterans and US citizens on X.

One former serviceman called the comic out, claiming he had never served his country, and claiming: “As a veteran, no. No more wars for Israel at the cost of American youth. Also, f*** you.”

Another said: “This is an interesting take for a man who never spent a single day in uniform within our armed forces. Rules for thee but not for me Rob? How many of YOUR kids have enlisted? F*** off.”

Someone else, however, said Schneider's plan would be good to tie into the voting system, where a person cannot vote until they have served their country.

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Rob Schneider for comment.