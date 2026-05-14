Country singer LeAnn Rimes has shared a fresh health update with fans just two weeks after she was forced to cancel her upcoming shows due to a ‘severe’ illness.

Earlier this month, Rimes was diagnosed with severe laryngitis, putting her ability to perform in serious jeopardy and forcing her to cancel her upcoming performances in order to preserve her voice and recover.

However, as of May 12, it appears her recovery has been far from smooth, with the singer taking to substack to share an update on her current condition and what it means for future concerts.

“I am f***ing raw,” Rimes 43, told her fans. “My throat, my esophagus, my heart… hell, I even have a blister on my heel,” she continued. “Oh, and I’m on my period, too. When it rains, it pours.”

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She then went on to add, “I feel like life has stripped me down and stripped everything back for the moment. This whole illness has been incredibly humbling. One minute you’re moving through your routines, checking boxes, handling what’s next… and the next, your body simply says, ‘No more.’ No powering through… no performing…. no pretending you’re fine …. just rawness.”

The singer expressed her disappointment at having to cancel yet more shows over her health ( Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

With another tour date planned for just three days time, Rimes admitted she was struggling as her voice still hadn’t recovered but she feared letting her fans down.

Yet even despite her doctor advising her to take more time off, she couldn’t help but feel conflicted as she chose to put her health first.

“For over 30 years, one of the toughest decisions and hardest inner battles I’ve faced every time I get sick and have shows scheduled is deciding whether to cancel/reschedule or perform, when I know good and well that performing while still half sick is not in my best interest in the long run,” Rimes explained. “For years, I’ve overridden my body and mind, performing at times when I knew I shouldn’t, out of fear of disappointing my fans, who mean so much to me.”

“My health has to come first or I risk possible, real injury by singing on swollen and irritated tissue,” Rimes wrote, before admitting she’s taking it ‘day by day.’

The singer has been battling severe laryngitis for several weeks now (Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Yet while the ‘Blue’ singer may not have been feeling her best, she did go on to share the surprising upside of having had so much rest over the past few weeks. “My brain feels clear, my body feels honest and all the emotions are present,” she continued. “There’s no numbing, no muting, no escaping… just me, sitting in the middle of all of it. And while that has felt wildly uncomfortable at times, it’s also felt strangely sacred.”

For fans that had been due to see Rimes in concert over the past three weeks, the singer also went on to share a message to assure them that they hadn’t been forgotten as she concluded: “If you were supposed to be at one of these shows over the past 3 weeks, please know that making the decision to reschedule was not easy for me. Every fiber of me wants to push through, show up and sing anyway. But at 43, I know that honoring my body instead of overriding it is the wiser choice… for my voice, my health and ultimately for all of you too.”