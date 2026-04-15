Drew Barrymore has gone on the record about ditching her bra, as she told the public that her bra-wearing days are now truly and officially ‘over’.

The actress made the candid confession on Tuesday’s episode of her talk show, when she whipped open her button down shirt to reveal a beige toned leotard underneath rather than an underwired undergarment.

"I'm wearing a weird leotard right now," Barrymore informed her guest, comedian Chris Fleming, "I wear this thing 'cause I don't wanna wear a bra because I'm over a bra.”

She then continued: “I’m too old, and I won't wear one.”

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As `Chris and her audience giggled, the actress went on to add: “I don't care if these sausages fall down to my knees. I just, I'm over it, and I don't care anymore.”





Fleming was all for the idea, as he promptly unzipped his own pants to reveal he was wearing a matching black leotard underneath. “Drew is over it! That’s great! Mine is that.”

Barrymore, seemingly thrilled to have found a bodysuit buddy, hugged Fleming in response.

The Emmy winning host is no stranger to prioritising comfort when it comes to fashion, having previously spoken about her love of ‘granny panties’ back in 2025.

“I’m telling you, I like a big pair of panties,” Barrymore said. “I like everything — I don’t like tight and constricting. I don’t even own a pair of G-strings.”

Barrymore has even admitted to going commando in the past, although this has become a far more dangerous endeavour after her daughter kept ‘pantsing’ her as a joke.

“It’s a joke!” Barrymore said of the behavior. “But yeah, I’m like, ‘Just make sure this is an inside-the-house thing.’”

Barrymore has often been candid with her thoughts on wardrobe choices (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Barrymore’s comments about her choice of garments are far from the first time she has been candid about her wardrobe choices - or the reasons behind them.

During an April 6 episode of her show titled “Scared to Wear,” the Charlie’s Angels actress couldn’t help but tear up as she related to a woman named Dawn who has struggled with body confidence after losing weight.

“I’ve had two C-Sections, and I’m so wrecked down there,” Barrymore shared, revealing that she’d had a similar moment of insecurity recently.

“I can’t wear a lot of different types of pants, but the other day I was walking around, and I had this shorter shirt on, and I couldn’t keep my jacket closed. And I was walking around like ‘I don’t want anyone to see this.’"

“And I so get when you have kids, and you have a busy life, and your body changes and you get older, and things just aren’t the same. I totally get it,” the visibly emotional star concluded.



