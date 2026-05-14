Kylie Jenner as reflected on being in the spotlight since she was a child and some of the 'crazy' things she experienced alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Kylie was just nine years old when Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired, while her sister Kendall was 11.

The siblings are the only two children to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. Meanwhile, Kris shares four other kids with her late ex husband Robert Kardashian: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob.

All of Kris' six-strong brood were part of the E! show, which went on to become a staple of American reality TV.

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There's a significant age gap between Kylie, Kendall, and their older siblings – the biggest being 19 years between Kylie (the youngest) and Kourtney (the eldest).

Kylie Jenner has been in the public eye for nearly 20 years (Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

While the Kardashian clan were all young adults when KUWTK aired, Kylie and Kendall were only kids and therefore have grown up in the public eye.

Chatting on the THERAPUSS WITH JAKE SHANE podcast, the reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie was asked if she remembers life before the cameras.

"I do, yes, but not a lot of memories," Kylie recalled. "They were there one day in the house and everyone made it seem really normal. So it felt pretty natural, I will say."

She went on to hail the earlier seasons of KUWTK as 'the best'. Kylie, who is dating Academy Award-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, shared: "I felt like it really kind of brought us all together. It still does today.

"And, we’re all hanging out this Sunday we were doing a movie night at my mom’s house. No cameras, but other than that, our schedules and our lives and our kids and everything, it gets to be a lot that filming really brings us and keeps us together because we all we’re working together."





Kendall and Kylie pictured in 2007 at a KUWTK viewing party (Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

She also recalled a specific memory she 'often' discusses with her 30-year-old sister Kendall.

"The malls were shut down. Kendall I talk about that often," Kylie said of when her and her family would make public appearances at the beginning of their KUTWK fame.

"When you’re in it and you’re so young, you don’t even realize, what’s happening," she went on. "And then when you are an adult and you look back to it, you’re like, 'Oh my God, we were children.'

"We had no idea this was how crazy this was, right? We were just working and it just it was wild."