Victoria Villarroel has detailed the moment that both she and Kylie Jenner knew that her time as an assistant was up, revealing how they realized it was time for her to keep away from the Kardashians.

The ex-assistant worked for the reality TV star throughout her early adulthood, organizing Jenner's life and doing anything the young socialite asked of her, from 2015 until they parted ways in 2020.

Speaking on the Better Half with Stas and Vic podcast that she co-hosts with another close friend of the Kardashian clan, Stassie Karanikolaou, Villarroel shared that she remembers the moment she knew it was over 'like it was yesterday'

It seemed small, but it revealed to both of them that their partnership had changed. "This was year five," the former assistant said. "We were in the kitchen and [Jenner] was like, ‘Vic, I need my laptop, it’s upstairs,’ and I was like, ‘Oof, who’s gonna get that?'”

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Villaroel was asked to do a minor task and she just said no (Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

Villarroel laughed as she said this, but clearly what she said next spelled the end of their working relationship.

“I said something crazy like, ‘Oof, that seems far, I don’t want to go get your laptop,'” the former assistant said, with the comment being fine for a friend, but not an employee.

“Obviously me and Kylie had a working relationship, but you can’t not get so close with a person you see every single day,” Villarroel said. “You know everything about them, you’re with them at all times — good or bad.”

At the time of her departure in 2020, with rumors swirling around the possible reason, Villarroel took to Instagram to say “I worked with Kylie for 5 years and she became one of my closest friends. We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago."

Her statement, very similar to what she described on the podcast, continued: "She’s still one of my best friends and our relationship has only gotten stronger."

Victoria Villarroel and Anastasia Karanikolao are close friends of Kardashian-Jenner clan (Presley Ann/Getty Images for Maybelline New York)

On the Better Half podcast, Villarroel shared more about her mindset in that moment, adding: “I remember being so nervous and thinking, ‘Am I making the right decision? What if I’m leaving the best job I could ever have?'”

She said that everyone around her was 'in her ear' telling her to not leave her golden ticket behind, as many people would 'die for' the chance to fetch Jenner's laptop.

But the only person who really got why it was important for Villarroel to set out on her own was her boss/friend. The former assistant added: “She the most understanding person, she was like, ‘Oh my God, Vic, I want you to thrive and I’m going to be here supporting you and I love you so much.'”

Despite going their separate ways in 2020, Jenner and her ex-employee have remained close friends in the years since, with the pair often spotted at events in LA, though Villarroel no longer fetches her things.