After launching Operation Epic Fury last month, Donald Trump has been calling on his allies to help him and Israel in their campaign against Iran - but with seemingly little success.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that the conflict against Iran, which began when the US and Israel launched wide-ranging air strikes which killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is going well, at one point arguing America was ahead of schedule in the campaign.

Last week, speaking to Axios, Trump said: “The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period."

He added that there is 'practically nothing left to target' in Iran.

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However, since then, Trump has called on the US' many allies to aid the country more significantly in the war against Iran - and he doesn't seem too impressed with the response he's had so far.

Here's a full list of countries which have refused to support Trump's war with Iran.

Trump has called on his allies for support (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

United Kingdom

Despite the UK and US constantly boasting a ‘special relationship’, Prime Minister Keir Starmer made it clear he wants a de-escalation of the situation.

Starmer said in a press conference that he would not deploy troops without a legal basis and a 'properly thought-out plan'.

He also said that the best and fastest way to restore oil flows from the Gulf to the rest of the world was to reach a 'negotiated agreement' to end the war in Iran.

"Let me be clear: that won’t be, and it’s never been envisioned to be, a NATO mission," he said. In response, Trump slammed Starmer's leadership as 'terrible'.

Italy

Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani has also ruled out the country’s involvement. He stated that ‘diplomacy needs to prevail’.

Germany

Germany has likely had the most stern response to the calls for their involvement.

Germany likely had the firmest no to the request (Christian Marquardt/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chancellor Friedrich Merz ruled out Germany getting involved in the conflict. He said: “There was never a joint decision on whether to intervene.

“That is why the question of how Germany might contribute militarily does not arise. We will not do so.”

While Merz has said that the Iranian regime ‘must end,’ he added that bombing it into submission is not the right approach.

Greece

A spokesperson for the Greek government confirmed that the country would not be engaging in military operations in the Strait of Hormuz following attempts by Iran to block ships that would normally pass through without issue.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and Basij commander Major General Gholam Soleimani have been killed in the conflict (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in Europe

Some European countries haven’t been so clear-cut on whether they would support the US, owing to wanting to know what the overall plan is in Iran.

These nations include the Netherlands, Estonia and Lithuania.

Elsewhere in the world

Australia has dismissed the idea of sending ships to help deal with the Strait of Hormuz situation.

Australian transport minister Catherine King said: “We won’t be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz.

“We know how incredibly important that is but that’s not something we’ve been asked or we’re contributing to.”

South Korea has been less committal and said it will continue to communicate with the US.

Fact check: Why is the US at war with Iran?

On February 28, the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran targeting its missile infrastructure, military sites and leadership. The strikes ended up killing the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The conflict quickly escalated, with Iran launching retaliatory strikes at military sites in Tel Aviv, as well as areas across the Middle East which house US bases, including Qatar, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Iran has also been accused of targeting oil facilities and civilian sites, such as tourist hotspots in Dubai.

(Kemal Delikmen/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the first wave of strikes on Iran last month were 'pre-emptive', aiming to 'remove threats against the state of Israel'.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month that the US had to act 'pre-emptively' in case of expected attacks on American forces by Iran.

Underneath all of this, both the US and Israel have also long claimed Iran has been trying to rebuild its nuclear programme. Tehran has consistently denied that it is seeking to develop a nuclear weapon.