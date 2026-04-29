The White House has officially confirmed that the US will release a number of passports featuring a portrait of President Donald Trump. However, not everyone will get their hands on one.

This July marks the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence - and the new passport is just one of just many celebrations the US is planning for the occasion.

Celebrations have already kicked off with King Charles having landed in the US. The King’s state visit celebrates the strong relationship between the two countries, 250 years after America’s independence from the United Kingdom.

Now, it’s been announced that a number of citizens will be able to get involved with the celebrations more personally, with the US issuing a limited number of passports featuring a portrait of President Trump. But they’re not available to all US citizens…

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The new Donald Trump passport will be available at the Washington Passport Agency (Image: US State Department)

Officials have confirmed that the passport 'will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available', with the Trump documents given to those who renew their passports in person at that location.

“Online options or other locations will maintain existing passport design,” the official said.

But what will they look like? Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the new design passports will feature 'customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. passport the most secure documents in the world'.

A mockup, which was first revealed by Fox News, shows the president's image around the Declaration of Independence text. His signature also appears in gold beneath.

Versions of the new passport will be available from the Washington Passport Agency (Getty Stock)

To be clear, this isn’t a permanent change, and only a few US citizens will hold them. It’s been said that there will be around 30,000 of these limited edition passports, which will be available shortly before Independence Day, on July 4.

So, those who would rather stick to the regular design should apply outside of Washington, or even easier, apply online.

US passports are generally valid for 10 years for adults 16 and over, so those who gain one of the special passports will be able to use it until 2036. It is recommended to renew your passport 6-9 months before expiry.

Trump isn’t the only one ‘giving gifts’ to celebrate though. Last night, King Charles presented Trump with a giant brass bell with his name on it during his State visit.

The bell came from the tower of a World War Two British submarine called the HMS Trump, and has the words ‘Trump 1944’ engraved.