When it comes to securing a good deal, Donald Trump has often prided himself on his ability to get the best bang for his buck - and it appears the President has done just that, after it was revealed he spent more than $1 million on Dell stock just months before the company secured a $9.7 billion Pentagon contract.

The information came to light this week as part of a mandatory financial disclosure which revealed that Trump’s investment portfolio executed more than 3,600 trades in the first three months of 2026, buying and selling shares of tech companies, banks and other major companies doing business with the federal government.

One of the most notable purchases came on Feb. 10, when Trump spent between $1 million and $5 million on Dell shares, followed by several smaller purchases in the weeks that followed - all while he was shown to be growing increasingly friendly with Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell.

Trump even encouraged his supporters to go out and buy Dell computers for themselves at a rally in Rome, Ga. on Feb 19, and again in a Feb. 27 speech in Corpus Christi, Texas.

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The President made a number of Dell share purchases prior to the deal (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Dell also got a shoutout in this year’s State of the Union address, showing increasingly deepening political ties with the President in the wake of their $6.25 billion investment in his Trump accounts initiative which aims to provide $250 investment starter accounts for all children, that will grow with them until the age of 18.

After months of praising Dell, both the company and its founder, the Pentagon announced a $9.7 billion deal with Dell for digital services on May 28, a deal which the Defense Department called its ‘largest to date.’

Yet the timing of the deal has raised eyebrows among critics, with some even accusing the President of making governmental decisions based on his own financial gain - something which the White House has categorically denied.

In a statement released on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said Trump ‘only acts in the best interests of the American public’ and stated that ‘there are no conflicts of interest’ because his assets ‘are in a trust managed by his children.’

Kelly also went on to decry ‘years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses from the fake news media.’

The White House denied any conflict of interest when it came to the deals (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In the last year alone, Trump’s personal wealth has skyrocketed, with the president recording a whopping $1.4 billion increase in the last year alone, bringing his total to around $6.5 billion, as per a Forbes estimate.

One component of his cash injection for 2026, is of course his beneficial trades, with the 3,600 trades Trump’s portfolio made in three months to start 2026 were valued between $220 million and $750 million, according to Reuters.

Yet while many may presume it’s the President himself making the decision to place the trades, The Trump Organization, which is helmed by his eldest sons Don Jr and Eric Trump, revealed that this is far from the case.

Speaking to The New York Times the pair explained that the president is not personally ordering the trades, and instead they are conducted by outside brokerage firms.

“This structure was intentionally designed to maintain a clear separation between President Trump and the independent third-party investment managers overseeing the accounts and avoid even the appearance of any conflict of interest,” the Trump Organization said in its statement.

However, Eric Trump appeared to contradict the White House's assertion that the family manages the funds, taking to X to claim the setup is entirely hands-off.

“All of our assets are invested in a blind trust by the largest financial institutions in broad market indexes,” Eric wrote on X. “To suggest that individual stocks are being bought or sold, at the discretion of any member of the Trump family, would be a lie and blatantly false.”