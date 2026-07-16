Trump has joined predecessors Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter with a 'historically bad' approval rating on inflation, with one expert claiming the president 'hit rock bottom'.

The latest inflation approval ratings paint a bleak picture for the Trump administration, particularly with the midterm elections soon approaching.

Though Trump's net approval rating on inflation improved slightly to minus-47 points in June, from minus-50 points in May, experts claim it is simply not enough to make a difference.

CNN's chief data analyst, Harry Enten, noted that Trump's recent figures even 'take the cake' when compared to those of Biden and Carter's, which were minus-43 and minus-44 respectively.

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During a segment for Mediaite the expert explained: "Did he improve? Yeah. Maybe a tiny, tiny bit at minus-47 points.

"But the bottom line is the long-term trend for Donald Trump’s net approval rating on inflation is down, down, down."

And the ratings, he noted, should come as a warning sign to the administration.

The expert claimed that the president could be in hot water ahead of the midterm elections. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

"You do not want to be - if you're Donald John Trump - in the brotherhood with Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter on inflation, because inflation ruined their presidencies," he urged.

But the White House were quick to defend the president, as spokesman Kush Desai wrote in a statement to the Independent: "President Trump has always been clear about the fact that oil and gas prices - and thus overall inflation - will rapidly drop as soon as the Iran situation is resolved."

But Enten further warned: "Even if this slightly lower number holds, you can bet that Republicans would be in for a whole heck of a lot of pain come November."

The White House has defended Trump's most recent ratings. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The US midterm elections are national elections held halfway through a president's four-year term, and they are scheduled to commence on November 3.

Come winter, it could become much harder for the Trump administration to pass legislation, confirm appointments, and advance their agenda.

Just weeks ago the president claimed that he 'loved inflation' during a press conference, remarks he then said were taken out of context in a statement to the New York Post.

He wrote: "I love the inflation numbers because of what I'm talking about.

"The numbers are going to be phenomenal because what's showing is that despite the fact that we're in a war, the numbers are much lower than anticipated, and when we're out of that war, the numbers will be at lower numbers than they were even before it started."