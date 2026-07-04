Trump could break the law with July 4 firework display he claims is 'largest in history'

The Fourth of July fireworks display touted by Donald Trump as the 'largest in history' could break Washington DC law.

Today sees the US celebrate the 250th anniversary of its foundation, with Trump christening his project for the celebration 'Freedom250'.

This has seen Trump employ the services of Pennsylvania-based business Pyrotecnico, with France24 reporting that some 850,000 fireworks shells will be launched at 10 sites located near the Lincoln Memorial and Potomac River.

The sheer number of fireworks has already sparked concern, including from professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Maryland Russell Dickerson, who told AFP: "In my professional opinion, it's probably ill-advised to try to set off 850,000 fireworks... on a hot, stagnant, already polluted day. I'm not going down to the Mall and I certainly would not bring my grandchildren there."

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Fireworks over the Capitol Building (Getty Stock)

However, one aspect of the fireworks display could mean that it's actually in contravention of the law in Washington DC.

This is a combination of its size, but also when it is scheduled to occur.

DC is overseen by the Council of the District of Columbia, that's the 'DC' in Washington DC, who have some powers that a city or regional government would have in other parts of the US.

The law that they have is the Code of the District of Columbia, which has a section on 'disorderly conduct', which covers a wide range of things such as 'loud, threatening, or abusive language' and public urination.

But the section of the code which applies here is section D, because that concerns people making loud noise at night.

The section says: "It is unlawful for a person to make an unreasonably loud noise between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. that is likely to annoy or disturb one or more other persons in their residences."

Trump launched the 'Freedom250' project (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump's firework display is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm and continue on for 40 minutes, which is around twice the length of the usual fireworks displays.

Speaking about the display, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told told Fox News’ Peter Doocy: "I think they’re gonna hear it no matter what. The whole city is going to hear it.”

The starting time falls after the 10pm curfew set in the code, and Leavitt's saying that 'the whole city is going to hear it' strongly suggests something that is 'unreasonably loud' and 'likely to annoy or disturb one or more other persons in their residences'.

But what is likely to happen if the display does contravene this rule?

Well, that's laid out in section H of the rules, which says: "A person who violates any provision of this section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined not more than the amount set forth in § 22-3571.01, imprisoned not more than 90 days, or both."

UNILAD has approached the White House and Pyrotecnico for comment.