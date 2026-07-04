Trump could break the law with July 4 firework display he claims is 'largest in history'
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Trump could break the law with July 4 firework display he claims is 'largest in history'

Laws in DC mean that the enormous firework display could be illegal

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.