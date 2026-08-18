Super El Niño now 90% likely to cause never-before-seen impact with four US states most at risk
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Super El Niño now 90% likely to cause never-before-seen impact with four US states most at risk

A meteorologist also highlighted the areas 'where we have the most confidence'

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Weather, US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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