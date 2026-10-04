Christa Pike's little-known second murder attempt while in prison detailed as she survives lethal injection
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Christa Pike's little-known second murder attempt while in prison detailed as she survives lethal injection

A 2001 shoelace attack and a foiled jailbreak plot are back in focus as her condition stays critical

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: True crime, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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