Christa Pike's lawyers issue update on her condition as she survives two lethal injections
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Christa Pike's lawyers issue update on her condition as she survives two lethal injections

Pike is the first person to ever survive two lethal injections

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: True crime, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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