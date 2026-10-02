Portland Trail Blazers was forced into an embarrassing u-turn this week, firing their brand-new television broadcaster just hours after officially announcing his hiring.

The NBA franchise made the swift decision to terminate Braiden Bell on Thursday night (October 1) after a series of controversial social media posts resurfaced online.

The 29-year-old had just been named as the team's new play-by-play voice earlier in the day to replace departing veteran Kevin Calabro.

While it was a gig Bell would have been celebrating landing, his mood changed quickly after a local news station contacted the Blazers to report the offensive content found on his social media.

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A journalist from KGW News spotted the old X posts and immediately reached out to the Blazers for comment.

The posts in question dated back to 2012 and 2013, when Bell would have been around 15 years old.

The posts featured racism targeting the Asian community, alongside derogatory and misogynistic language directed at women.

In response to the discovery, the Blazers issued a statement confirming they were severing ties with the broadcaster immediately.

Braiden Bell didn't last long in his new job (Portland Trailblazers)

"The Portland Trail Blazers have zero tolerance for racist, sexist, or harmful comments," it began.

"Social media posts made by our recently announced play-by-play broadcaster are in clear violation of team and league policies, as well as our values and expectations. Therefore, we will not be moving forward with this broadcaster.

"The play-by-play role carries a long legacy of excellence, on the broadcast and in character, and we hold that standard without exception."

The Blazers concluded: "We did not meet our own bar in this process, and for that we apologize to Blazers fans and to Rip City. We believe strongly that everyone who is a part of Rip City should feel welcome and safe and we will make sure that our new broadcaster reflects these values. We will do better."

The NBA team said the tweets violated their values (LinkedIn)

Prior to securing the Blazers job, Bell graduated from Arizona State University in 2019 and built his broadcasting resume by calling games for Cal Baptist and Arizona State on the ESPN+ platform.

He eventually secured a play-by-play role for the Valley Suns' G League affiliate team and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

Bell, who KGW noted has not posted offensive content since becoming an adult, has not yet issued a public comment regarding his firing or the resurfaced posts.