NBA team fires new broadcaster just hours after announcing his hiring over controversial social media posts
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NBA team fires new broadcaster just hours after announcing his hiring over controversial social media posts

The Portland Trail Blazers have apologized after a journalist discovered their new play-by-play broadcaster's shocking tweets

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: US News, Sport, NBA

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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