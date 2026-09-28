Ex-WWE star Benjamin Satterley dies aged 40 just hours after HBO match as statements are released
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Ex-WWE star Benjamin Satterley dies aged 40 just hours after HBO match as statements are released

The former WWE star was known to wrestling fans by his ring name, Pac

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images

Topics: Sport, US News, Celebrity, WWE, Wrestling

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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