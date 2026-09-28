Ex-WWE star Benjamin Satterley dies aged 40 just hours after HBO match as statements are released

Professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley has died aged 40, just one day after competing at AEW’s All Out event in Chicago.

All Elite Wrestling, who the star signed with in 2019 following his departure from the WWE, announced his death in a statement on Sunday night (September 27), leaving fans around the world shocked by the heartbreaking news, which came shortly after his cameo at the NOW Arena against AEW national champion Andrade.

Satterley also appeared later that night during the main event between Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, with both fellow professionals and fans sharing their condolences.

The official wrestling organization tragically announced: "All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac.

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"A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.

"Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans."

Their statement did not detail a cause of death.

AEW president Tony Khan further wrote on X: "Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue."

During his WWE career, the wrestler was branded 'The Man That Gravity Forgot', due to his unique and questionably dangerous maneuvers, including his finishing move - the Black Arrow corkscrew-senton splash.

WWE legend Paul Heyman described his death as a 'truly terrible loss' and noted that Satterley was a 'tremendous talent and even finer human being'.

AEW wrestler Evil Uno added: "I am in shock. This is heartbreaking.

"We have lost another great person, a great soul, a true professional."

Fellow wrestler Ospreay, who appeared during Saturday night's bout, noted: "The greatest export from our country. Also the greatest human being.

"Honored to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others."

Satterley left WWE in 2018 after establishing himself as a star, having faced top names including Seth Rollins and John Cena, and winning the Cruiserweight Championship in 2017.

The star previously noted that his ring name 'Pac' came from a childhood nickname connected to his six-pack abs.

He recalled that he had visible abs even as a kid, and when he and his dad would play-fight, his dad would tell him to 'show' his abs. 'Pac' eventually became a silly nickname, but also the name he stuck with during his professional career.