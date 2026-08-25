Dolly Parton dies aged 80

The legendary singer, songwriter and actress has passed away at the age of 80.

Her nephew confirmed the devastating news about Dolly Parton's passing in an Instagram video today (August 25).

"My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton," he said in the video statement.

"I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean."

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"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality."

Her nephew noted that he served as head of security for two years.

Dolly had requested her nephew film the announcement prior to her death. (@dollyparton/Instagram)

Seaver added: "I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now.

"It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness."

He continued: "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus.

"My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

Her family also released an official statement, noting: "A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family.

"With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.

Parton's death comes after she was forced to cancel her recent Las Vegas residency because of health issues.

Parton was originally due to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December 2025, but was forced to postpone them due to unspecified 'health challenges'.

The dates were moved to September, but in May the 80-year-old singer announced that she had cancelled the residency all together.

"The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day," she said in an Instagram video posted at the time.

"Now the bad news is, it’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a lit bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say."

The singer shared an update on her health in May (dollyparton/Instagram)

"And of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels – and you know that I’m going to be wearing them," Parton went on to joke.

"Not to mention, all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big... uh, personality. Lord, those – that would make anybody swimmy-headed!"

She went on to be showered with support from fellow celebs like Reese Witherspoon, The Bold Type star Katie Stevens, and Debi Mazar.

Parton rarely shared many details about what kind of health issues she was facing, but did open up about suffering with a kidney stone infection in 2025 that meant she had to miss a scheduled event at her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.

She also shared that her immune system and my digestive system had been 'all out of whack' over the last couple of years.

Parton's passing follows that of her late husband Carl Dean's, who died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

The famous pair were married for nearly 60 years.

A small, private service will be held for immediate family, according to the family statement.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].