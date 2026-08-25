Sandra Bullock reveals emotional talks with her kids as late partner battled ALS

Sandra Bullock has spoken about how she and her children navigated her partner’s ALS diagnosis, saying they were aware of the changes in his health and the conversations surrounding his condition.

The Practical Magic 2 star and her late partner Bryan Randall were together for eight years. In 2020, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an incurable, progressive nervous-system disease in which the motor neurons that carry signals from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles gradually degenerate, causing increasing muscle weakness and wasting.

Randall died in 2023, three years after his diagnosis. Bullock became his caregiver, while also raising her children Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, and requiring the help of nurses.

While reflecting on the changes this had for the family, Bullock said her children were aware that Randall was going through a challenging period prior to his death.

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Bullock said they were ‘completely aware’ during an interview on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall in 2018 (Jackson Lee/GC Images)

“Absolutely aware, because once there is a situation where you’re bedridden. We all have to go there. It was in my house, and I did my best to set up whatever I could and I am lucky in that I had the means to pay for it.

The actress, 62, said she had a child therapist to talk to her children about what was happening.

Randall, a former model, met Bullock when he photographed Louis’ birthday party in 2015.

“Well, they could see. They have eyes and they are very, very astute kids. Very astute, because they not only see the physical change, there’s a behavior that changes in all of us. You know, I’m hyper vigilant.”

She added: “I became manic in my vigilance, because I had to not only make sure he was okay. I had to make sure we could keep the nurses, because anyone who’s had the privilege of having in-home care knows the cycle of nurses, and I found them during a pandemic, and I found four men that were strong enough, because Brian is 6’2”, and that is an anomaly.

“I don’t know how I reached out to one doctor that I knew, and I begged her. I said, ‘Please do not tell anybody, but I need help in finding this. Don’t tell them I’m looking.’ It was the most covert CIA operation known to man.”

Bullock detailed how her eldest child Louis adjusted to the changes: “Louis handled it very different than Laila. About two years before Brian passed, he saw it was a dynamic that wasn’t healthy for him to be around.

“So, he’s very evolved. He’s like, you know what, I’m here for you.”

She continued: “He chose to just sort of be there in support and help me on the things that were easy for him,” Bullock said. “But he smartly disengaged himself and said, ‘This is a safer space for me to sit.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, you go. I got this.’”

Sandra Bullock reflected on caring for her children's needs following Bryan Randall's ALS diagnosis (Jackson Lee/GC Images)

The actress also shared how her youngest child came to terms with everything. “Laila, on the other hand, was more bonded until about six months out,” Bullock shared. “And then she says, ‘Can you please say no when they call me over to go visit?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And I said, ‘But if you do want to go visit, I will come with you, and I will be right there. And if you tap out, I am right there.’”

Randall and his team had their own dedicated area of her home, Bullock explained.

“The way that my house is, I was able to sort of wall off a whole section and make it a different entrance, where it had an outside garden and all these kinds of things,” she said, “because I wouldn’t let anyone in and out of the house without severe COVID tests.”

Early symptoms of ALS

Symptoms often begin gradually and may initially affect one side of the body. These symptoms may also have other causes; they do not automatically indicate ALS.