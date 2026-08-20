Sandra Bullock breaks silence on 'traumatic' loss of partner Bryan Randall and secret ALS battle

Sandra Bullock has broken her silence on the private and devastating battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that led to the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall.

Speaking candidly on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about the emotional toll of caring for Randall while keeping his condition completely shielded from the public eye.

Randall, a model-turned-photographer who Bullock began dating in 2015, died in August 2023 at the age of 57 after a three-year battle with the neurodegenerative disease.

Honoring a Secret Request

Bullock revealed that the decision to keep the diagnosis private came directly from Randall.

"He asked me not to share. I know why he asked me not to," Bullock explained. "I wasn't allowed to speak about it. That was the request. I wasn't even allowed to tell Amanda [Anka, Bateman's wife]. I wasn't allowed to tell anybody. My sister was the only one who knew for a while."

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Bullock admitted that while she initially felt prepared to carry the silence—saying, "At first I go, 'Oh, I can handle that. I can be quiet'"—the secrecy ended up isolating her in the process as she coordinated around-the-clock nursing, sought experimental trial drugs, and navigated home life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't wanna harm others because of what I do, so I think not talking for a while was good," she noted, describing managing the pandemic, the illness, and parenting her children as 'a trifecta that was pretty dark.'

Bullock has spoken publicly for the first time about the experience (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Grieving Before the Loss

Calling ALS a 'traumatic diagnosis,' Bullock shared a poignant perspective on how the progressive nature of the disease altered their dynamic long before his physical death.

"I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed. There was something that had shifted," she revealed.

"My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don't think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you're just on this treadmill."

Protecting Her Children

Bullock also reflected on how her children, son Louis and daughter Laila, navigated Randall's illness.

While Bullock managed the day-to-day realities of caretaking, she made it a priority to ensure her children were protected from the heavy emotional burden.

She explained that her son Louis recognized the changing household dynamic early on and stepped back to protect his own space.

She was particularly concerned with how her children would cope (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I didn't want him to become the man of the family at that age," Bullock said. "My job is to be both at that time. And I want him to be a kid during a pandemic when everything is already f--ked anyway and people are suffering everywhere."

Following Randall's passing in 2023, his family expressed gratitude to the medical teams and caregivers who supported him throughout his illness.

Bullock's latest conversation marks her most detailed public reflection on their life together and the enduring grief of that period.