Sandra Bullock breaks silence on 'traumatic' loss of partner Bryan Randall and secret ALS battle
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Sandra Bullock breaks silence on 'traumatic' loss of partner Bryan Randall and secret ALS battle

The Oscar-winning actress opened up about honoring his request for privacy, the isolation of caretaking, and grieving before his 2023 death.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Sandra Bullock, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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