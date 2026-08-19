Hayden Panettiere's mother reveals narcotics investigator called in following star's sudden death
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Hayden Panettiere's mother reveals narcotics investigator called in following star's sudden death

Lesley Vogel confirms specialized detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the 36-year-old actress's sudden passing.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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