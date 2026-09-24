Hayden Panettiere's final moments revealed in coroner's report as tragic new details emerge

Warning: this article contains details that people might find distressing.

Hayden Panettiere received two doses of Narcan when she was discovered unconscious by Brian and Zach Hickerson on the day of her death, a coroner's report details.

The coroner's report has been obtained by Associated Press and sheds light on the moments before and after her death.

Panettiere died at the age of 36 on August 16. New details have confirmed that her ex Brian and his brother were with her at the time of her death.

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One of the Hickersons told police that they'd seen Panettiere putting her make up on around 10:30am on the day of her passing. He then went back to sleep and woke up to a knock at the door.

Both Brian and Zach went on to find the Nashville actress face down in a sitting position on a sofa bed with her legs crossed. Apparently this wasn't unusual for her, but they became increasingly concerned when they couldn't wake her up.

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson seen together in 2023 following her brother Jansen's death (MEGA/GC Images)

One of them then administered two doses of Narcan and called 911. Per the report, the men told police that they didn't know if Panettiere had taken any illegal drugs over the last 48 hours, but noted that she was 'very good at hiding them'.

After 911 was called, paramedics arrived at the scene and performed CPR and other advanced resuscitation efforts for more than 40 minutes. Sadly she went on be declared dead.

Prior to the corner's report being obtained by AP, it had been confirmed that Panettiere had died from 'toxic effects' of fentanyl.

"An autopsy was completed by a Board Certified Forensic Pathologist. At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death," officials said.

"The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. The manner of death has been ruled an accident."

Panettiere's death has been ruled as an accident (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Panettiere is survived by her daughter Kaya, 11, whom she shared with ex fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. They had dated on-and-off between 2009 and 2018.

The Ukrainian boxer paid tribute to the mother of his child on what would have been her 37th birthday on August 21, just days after she'd died. According to the coroner's reports, Panettiere's father, Alan 'Skip' Panettiere, was going to fly into Greenville, South Carolina, to visit his daughter on her birthday and then travel to Ukraine to see Kaya.

In a moving message about Panettiere on her birthday, Klitschko said: "Today is Hayden’s birthday. Instead of celebrating the way we had planned, today we celebrate her life, her spirit, and the love she brought into this world.

"I want to thank all of Hayden’s fans, friends, and everyone who has reached out for the incredible outpouring of love and support. At a time filled with so much sadness, your kindness has reminded me that there is still so much good in humanity."

He concluded the tear-jerking post: "If you’re reading this, I ask just one thing: even if only for a moment, think about LOVE. Reach out to a friend. Forgive someone. Be kind. Love is a superpower. Use it."

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