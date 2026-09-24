Hayden Panettiere's final moments revealed in coroner's report as tragic new details emerge
Home>Celebrity

Hayden Panettiere's final moments revealed in coroner's report as tragic new details emerge

Hayden Panettiere's caused of death was recently confirmed to be 'toxic effects' of fentanyl

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: