Hayden Panettiere's cause of death reported to be result of fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill

Reports about Hayden Panettiere's cause of death have come to light, weeks after the Nashville star's tragic passing.

The 36-year-old was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at an apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16.

'Multiple law enforcement' sources have claimed to TMZ that Panettiere's cause of death was a result of the actress consuming oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

Panettierre allegedly had a 'long-time drug' dealer that supplied her with several black-market prescription drugs, including oxycodone. It's believed she took the pill on the morning of her death.

Advert

Panettierre is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko.

LADbible Group has reached out to Greenville South Carolina police for comment.

Hayden Panettiere died at the age of 36 (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Following the tragic news, the Greenville Police Department began investigating the death of the actress. They confirmed that officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at Judson Mill Lofts, located at 701 Easley Bridge Road, at approximately 1.51pm.

"Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene," the statement continued.

"The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner's Office," the statement continued.

"The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call."

It was later revealed that Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was with her at the time of her death, as well as his brother, Zach.

Brian broke later his silence via his attorney, Sloan Ellis from the Ellis Hinton law firm, who told TMZ: "Hayden's death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed.

"As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."

The actress had been in the spotlight since she was a child (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Panettiere began her demanding acting career when she was just 11 months old, when she appeared in a commercial for a toy brand.

But despite being the voice actor for Princess Dot in A Bug’s Life and starring in US soap One Life to Live, her fame reached another level when she was cast as cheerleader Claire Bennet in the smash hit Heroes.

She then earned two Golden Globe nominations for her performance as the troubled country star Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville.

Following the heartbreaking news of her death, her former co-stars shared emotional tributes online, with fellow Scream actor Melissa Barrera noting: "Rest in peace sweet Hayden."

In 2014, Panettiere gave birth to her daughter, Kaya, who she shares with former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

After visiting rehab in 2015 due to her battles with alcohol addiction, she later gave full custody of Kaya to Klitschko in 2018 while she focused on her recovery.

"I didn't know where the alcoholism was ending and the postpartum was beginning," she told ABC News in 2022. "And I ran myself pretty ragged."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.